Inside Mika Singh's 99th Mumbai home that is modern and calm

Mika Singh's 99th house in Mumbai is not just another luxury property. It's a deeply personal space filled with calm vibes, modern comforts, and a regal charm that reflects the singer-composer's journey and style. In an exclusive home tour with Pinkvilla, Mika opened the doors to his home and shared stories behind the wait, the design, and the emotional value it holds for him.

Advertisement

The singer revealed that he bought the house back in 2012. However, he had to wait until 2018 to finally move in due to legal complications. "This is one of my favorite buildings. I loved it so much that I purchased six flats in the same building. But due to the legal complications, I couldn't move in. Many other celebrities who owned flats there faced the same problem," he said. During this wait, Mika lived nearby, where comedian Kapil Sharma was also his neighbor.

The highlight of his Mumbai home is that it was designed by none other than Gauri Khan, wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Mika recalled that when he first reached out to Shah Rukh about getting Gauri to design his apartment, the actor jokingly warned him, saying, "Nahi yaar, bohot lootegi tumhe, bohot mehenga karegi." Mika laughed off the warning and trusted Gauri completely. She, however, had one condition: he should not question any of her choices. And he didn't.

Advertisement

"She inspected the site and told me I couldn't interfere. I didn't even visit the house while she worked on it. But the two years I waited, you can now see the result," Mika proudly shared. Gauri Khan took almost two years to complete the transformation of his home, turning it into a warm, elegant, and unique space that balances luxury with peace.

The Living Room

As you step inside Mika Singh's living room, you are welcomed by a blend of beige and brown tones, his favorite colors for interiors. But what catches your eye instantly is a bold green sofa, which is Gauri Khan's touch to the space. It stands out beautifully, adding a splash of color without disrupting the calm. The entire space has shades of green, white, and beige that blend well for a modern look.

The living room is spacious, open, and filled with house plants that bring in fresh energy and a homely vibe. A large black and white lion painting hangs on the wall, symbolizing strength and royalty. The lighting in the room is designed thoughtfully, with options ranging from dim to bright, allowing different moods to be set depending on the occasion. White lamps and subtle decor complete the look, making the space modern yet rooted.

Advertisement

The Kitchen

The kitchen is a clean, well-planned area with white as the main color. It features modern appliances, white cupboards, a fitted chimney, and a sleek black granite countertop. The overall design focuses on both style and function, making the space practical for everyday use while still looking sophisticated.

The Bedroom

Mika’s bedroom is no less than a luxury hotel suite. Decorated in shades of white and grey, with a brown wooden cupboard adding warmth, the room reflects elegance and comfort. Two black bedside lamps bring a classy contrast. The space has minimal decoration but includes all the modern amenities one would expect in a celebrity home. The monochrome palette gives it a soothing and timeless charm.

Gauri Khan took the original eight-bedroom apartment and converted it into a five-bedroom home, optimizing space and design. Each bedroom follows a similar theme, with whites and browns used for bedding, walls, and furnishings. The result is a unified and calm aesthetic throughout the house.

Advertisement

The Pooja Room

One of the most serene spaces in the house is the temple area. It features beautiful white marble idols of deities like Lakshmi, Saraswati, and Ganesha. The pooja room is simple, quiet, and full of peaceful energy, a reflection of Mika’s spiritual side. It brings a gentle balance to the otherwise luxurious feel of the house.

Mika Singh revealed that this house is close to his heart, both as a place to live and an investment. “It was never my dream to own so many houses, but I kept accepting opportunities as they came. I hope to reach around 100 soon,” he said. This property marks his 99th home, which he believes is one of the most special.

Reflecting on his early days, Mika shared how he began performing in jagrans, kirtans, and qawwalis. “My first salary was just Rs 75. It felt like a huge sum back then. I never regretted those days. I loved singing and that’s all I cared about,” he said, adding that meeting his brother Daler Mehndi changed his life.

ALSO READ: Inside Dhvani Bhanushali's design-forward Mumbai home where pastels take center stage