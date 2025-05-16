EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji reunites with Shah Rukh Khan on King; Filming begins on May 20

After the blockbuster success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand are reuniting on the action-packed thriller, King. Produced by Red Chillies and Marflix, the makers have pulled off a massive ensemble on board the film, which marks the big screen launch of Suhana Khan. King features SRK and Deepika Padukone in lead, with Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Suhana Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma in key roles. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the cast of King has gotten even bigger.

According to sources close to the development, Rani Mukerji has joined Shah Rukh Khan and team on King for a crucial extended cameo. “Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna among others, and are now all set for a reunion. Rani Mukerji has been cast to play the part of Suhana Khan’s mother, and it’s a role which acts as a catalyst for the entire action-thriller in the film,” revealed a source.

The source further added that it’s more of an extended cameo, warranting just 5-shooting days from Rani. “It was a no-brainer for Rani to say yes to Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth Anand’s offer for King. She heard the part, and instantly agreed to on board the film. Rani’s track is the heart of King, leading to the emotional depth,” the source informed.

With this, the primary cast of King is locked, and it’s a star-studded line-up for Siddharth Anand directorial. The filmmaker is now all set to go on floors with a schedule in Mumbai from May 20, followed by an international leg in Europe. King is looking to hit the big screen in the October to December 2026 window. The film features Shah Rukh Khan as an assassin, taking on Abhishek Bachchan.

