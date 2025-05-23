Alia Bhatt’s Chia Pudding Recipe: A healthy and tasty breakfast option

A few years ago, there came a trend of B-town stars trying their hands at YouTube. Bollywood’s very own “Aloo,” aka Alia Bhatt, was no exception. In one of the earliest videos from her cooking series, titled “In Alia Bhatt’s Kitchen ft. Dilip & Carol - Ep 1”, Alia took viewers on a visual journey to her kitchen. She acquainted her fans with her head chef, Dilip, and housekeeper Carol, who supervise and prepare the Student of the Year actress's carefully planned meals.

Advertisement

Alia talked about her love for Indian food and her comfort meals, which include khichdi, moong dal halwa, doodhi ka kheer, etc. She learned to make two of her go-to dishes, beetroot salad and chia pudding. It is quite evident she is a big foodie, and her chef is always on the lookout for giving boring recipes a healthy and tasty spin. In this article, we will learn how to make Alia Bhatt’s chia seed pudding, which garnered quite a lot of attention from netizens. Let’s dig in!

How to Make Alia Bhatt’s 4-Ingredient Chia Pudding?

In the video, Alia showed fans a mood board that displayed her daily meals. She is seen curiously asking about the recipes and trying to learn them firsthand. She mentions how important food is to her and how her caretakers pay attention to whether or not she is eating on time and eating healthily. The chia pudding is an energy booster, requires very little time, and is a staple in her diet. Alia mentions having developed a sweet tooth, and the pudding is the perfect solution to her sudden sweet cravings. Alia often has it in the morning for breakfast or as a snack. Let’s see how it is prepared:

Advertisement

Ingredients:

1 scoop chia seeds (roasted)

1 cup coconut milk

1 scoop protein powder

¼ teaspoon stevia as a sweetener

Recipe:

In a bowl, take a scoop of chia seeds and soak them in coconut milk. Add protein powder to the mixture. Alia uses Isopure. Now add stevia or any sweetener of your choice. Combine all the ingredients. Gently beat the mixture with a spoon so no lumps can be formed. Refrigerate until cool.

You can garnish the pudding with fruits (like berries) and nuts. It is a perfectly balanced breakfast option that ticks all the essentials of the food chart. Chia seeds come with a variety of benefits, including supporting bone health, cardiovascular health, and digestion, and they also aid in weight loss. Alia’s profession demands that she follow a well-rounded and clean diet. Instead of completely cutting off her favorite dishes, she embraces mindful eating and makes everyday meals more wholesome and nutrient-dense. Her quick and delicious chia pudding recipe caught the netizens’ attention and became an instant hit, with many trying to recreate it with their own twist.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old launched her YouTube channel back in 2019, where she uploads vlogs with snippets from her everyday life. Her channel currently boasts over 25 lakh subscribers. She uploads recipes, workout videos, movie tours, Q&A sessions, etc. The videos give her fans a glimpse of her everyday life and a chance to connect with their favorite actress on a deeper level, who is just as chatty and bubbly off camera as she is on screen.