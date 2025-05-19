Katrina Kaif starts her day with persimmon: Take note of 9 benefits of this magical fruit

Katrina Kaif is considered a fitness inspiration by many in Bollywood. The diva’s stunning physique, fitness, and lifestyle choices have always left a lasting impression on her fans.

Recently, in one of her interviews, Katrina revealed that she consumes two breakfasts a day, with papaya and persimmon making up the first one. While papaya is often praised for its benefits, did you know that persimmon is a magical fruit in itself?

Advertisement

What is persimmon?

Persimmon is the edible fruit of the Diospyros trees, which are abundantly grown in the warmer regions of Asia, including China, Japan, and South Korea. They closely resemble tomatoes in shape and color and are also strikingly similar to oranges.

However, persimmons have a soft, jelly-like texture inside, making them completely different and unique from other fruits. They are easily available during the fall season, from October to January.

What are the benefits of persimmon?

Persimmons have a high nutrient profile, making them a perfect healthy addition to your daily fruit intake. They can be enjoyed raw or incorporated into salads and other savory or sweet dishes.

Check out the 9 benefits of persimmons:

1. Aids in heart health

Persimmons are rich in natural tannins, a vital fiber that helps effectively reduce high cholesterol levels and promotes clearer arteries by preventing blockages.

2. Helps in good eye health

A single serving of persimmon provides more than half the recommended daily intake of vitamin A, making it especially beneficial for improving vision and supporting eye health.

Advertisement

3. Prevents diabetes complications

The peel of persimmon is rich in flavonoids, known for their anti-diabetic properties. They help prevent the formation of harmful compounds created when sugars and fats combine in the blood, thereby balancing AGE levels.

4. Blocks stroke and cancer possibilities

Persimmon contains antioxidants, along with vitamin C and manganese, which help reduce the risk of serious ailments like stroke. Additionally, it boosts immunity and acts as a natural barrier against the development of cancerous cells.

5. Anti-inflammatory properties

Catechins and gallo catechins, compounds abundant in persimmons, help effectively reduce inflammation and swelling in the body.

6. Ideal for weight management

For those focused on weight management, including persimmon in the diet can help keep calories and kilos in check. Its high fiber content creates a feeling of fullness with less intake, curbing hunger effectively.

7. Improves bone health

Persimmon’s manganese and copper content play a key role in supporting bone health. They help strengthen bones and protect them from brittleness.

Advertisement

8. Removes digestive disorders

Persimmon is rich in B vitamins, including B1, B2, and B3. These soluble fibers help regulate the breakdown of complex carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, promoting better digestion and gut health.

9. Brightens and hydrates the skin

Persimmons have a high water content, making them an ideal fruit for keeping the body and skin hydrated. They also contain vitamin C, which naturally brightens the skin.

ALSO READ: What is resistance training? Know 7 benefits of new-age fitness regime trusted by Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and more