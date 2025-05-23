What does Rs 3,75,000 Dior bag look like? Inside Khushi Kapoor’s Cannes wardrobe

Khushi Kapoor seems to have joined her sister Janhvi Kapoor to cheer her on during her glamorous debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. While Janhvi is stealing the spotlight with her stunning red carpet moments, Khushi is running her own fashion show. From gorgeous full-length gowns to cool Gen Z outfits, the actress brought a suitcase full of awe-inspiring looks to Cannes. Let’s take a look!

Advertisement

Black and white, Y2K outfit

In the first picture, Khushi Kapoor channels IT-girl vibes on the sunny streets of Cannes. She poses against the iconic Hotel Carlton, dressed in a chic black-and-white ensemble. Khushi wears a white crop top with a closed neckline and a body-hugging silhouette, layered with a full-sleeved black cropped cardigan.

She pairs the top with tight-fitting capri pants, perfectly capturing Y2K fashion goals. Staying true to the black-and-white theme, she completes the look with black ballet flats adorned with a delicate bow.

The standout piece, however, is her Dior bag—the Christian Dior Tourjours, featuring the signature macrocannage topstitching, valued at Rs 3,75,000.

Anita Dongre skirt set

The Nadaaniyan actress stunned at Cannes wearing an artisanal two-piece skirt set by Anita Dongre, perfectly blending traditional art with contemporary tailoring. The structured, strapless top fit Khushi like a glove, elegantly showcasing her toned shoulders. The full-length skirt with a train added a statuesque appeal to her silhouette.

Advertisement

The outfit’s intricate floral and botanical motifs made the ensemble truly captivating. This lavish Anita Dongre creation carried a price tag of Rs 4,25,000.

Khushi accessorized with emerald drop earrings, gilded bracelets, and a traditional statement ring.

She looked like she stepped straight out of a fantasy novel in this garden-inspired dress.

The Blue and Ivory outfit

Honoring the place and occasion, the Loveyapa actress embraced a chic French aesthetic, turning heads with her swoon-worthy look. She opted for a two-piece co-ord set from the label Hemant and Nandita—the shirt priced at Rs 25,300 and the shorts at Rs 19,100.

The shirt featured a billowy silhouette with blouson sleeves, exuding effortless French Riviera glam. A blue wavy design adorned the collar, adding a whimsical flair. She paired it with matching blue shorts showcasing ivory paisley patterns.

Staying true to the clean-girl aesthetic, Khushi styled her hair in a center-parted, sleek bun and sported dewy, glowing makeup.

Advertisement

Vintage Midi Dress

Another awe-striking look from Khushi Kapoor’s Cannes trip was her breathtaking floral midi dress from House of CB, priced around Rs 21,763. The Penelope dress featured a plunging neckline with vintage-style, off-shoulder, puffy sleeves. Its boned bodice and structured cups created a snatched, sultry silhouette, while the yellow floral print flowed into a billowy blue skirt with a thigh-high slit—capturing the perfect countryside aesthetic.

But that wasn’t all. Khushi’s Cannes travel wardrobe also included a swoon-worthy brown dress with a plunging neckline, a Barbie-coded white mini dress, and a stunning ruffled gown—each one serving serious fashion goals.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025: Shalini Passi’s Rs 1,45,600 mouth-shaped earrings with off-shoulder white gown exudes Cleopatra energy