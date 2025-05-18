Prince & Family Kerala Box Office Day 10: Dileep's comedy drama collects Rs 1 crore on 2nd Sunday
Dileep's 150th film collected Rs 8.95 crore in 10 days of its theatrical run. The movie is facing a major dent from Thudarum's blockbuster wave.
Prince & Family Kerala Box Office Day 10: Prince & Family, starring Dileep in his 150th film, is holding up well at the box office. The Malayalam movie directed by debutante Binto Stephen is facing a major dent by the blockbuster wave of Thudarum, but manages to perform better than Sarkeet and Padakkalam.
Opened with Rs 80 lakh, Prince & Family wrapped its first weekend at Rs 2.95 crore. The Dileep starrer movie kept luring the audience and added another Rs 3.45 crore to the tally, bringing the first week's cume to Rs 6.40 crore. It entered the second weekend by collecting Rs 80 lakh on Day 8, followed by Rs 75 lakh on Day 9. As per estimates, the movie grossed over Rs 1 crore today on Day 10.
The family comedy now stands at Rs 8.95 crore gross at the Kerala box office. It will storm past the Rs 10 crore mark in its second week and then march towards the Rs 15 crore mark. It will be interesting to see how the movie holds up against the Tovino Thomas starrer Narivetta.
Day-wise box office collection of Prince & Family is as follows:
|Day
|Gross Kerala Box Office
|1
|Rs 80 lakh
|2
|Rs 90 lakh
|3
|Rs 1.25 crore
|4
|Rs 90 lakh
|5
|Rs 85 lakh
|6
|Rs 90 lakh
|7
|Rs 80 lakh
|8
|Rs 75 lakh
|9
|Rs 90 lakh
|10
|Rs 1 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 8.95 crore
Prince & Family in cinemas
Prince & Family is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Mission Impossible 8, Final Destination 6, and Raid 2 set the ball rolling at Indian Box Office