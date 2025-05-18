EXCLUSIVE: Aashiqui actress Anu Aggarwal joins fan club of Animal and RRR; find out what she thinks about films

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and SS Rajamouli's RRR are two of the most admired Indian films in recent years. While the former was released in 2023, the latter hit the cinemas in 2022. But even today, the fans have a special place in their hearts for these movies. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Aashiqui actress Anu Aggarwal gushed over RRR and Animal, thus proving that she's also a fan.

Anu Aggarwal was asked about the latest films or series that truly impressed her. Answering the question, she said, "I'll tell you one of the first films that really impressed me was RRR. I was blown away by that film. I actually watched the whole film," she quipped as she praised the Ram Charan and Jr. NTR-led film. Further talking about Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal, the former actress said that she liked the film.

"There are different kind of films that are being made. The thought process of people has changed," she said while adding that the faster the filmmakers understand the audience's pulse, the more beneficial it will be for everyone in the industry.

Anu Aggarwal, who maintained a distance from the industry for several years, talked about how she looks at it today. "I have so much gratitude because I got better roles in films that I dreamt of, and I played those roles. I also want to tell the audience that if you leave the industry, you don't do it because of negativity or disappointment. I didn't leave it because of that. I left it because I had achieved everything already, and I wanted to focus more on personal growth. I find today's scene very interesting. I didn't find it so interesting 5 years or 10 years before," she said.

The former actress also opened up about how the scenario of worldwide filmmaking has changed, and South films have become bigger. She talked about how the audience has become selective about movies and has stopped watching content that is just driven by star power. "It makes me feel, I want to do something," she said while explaining her point.

Anu Aggarwal became a national sensation after she made her debut with the 1990 film Aashiqui. She later featured in films like King Uncle, Janam Kundli, and more. Her last film was Return of the Jewel Thief, which was released in 1996.

