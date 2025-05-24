5 memorable roles of Mukul Dev in South cinema: From Jr NTR’s Adhurs to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s My Story

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of the death of an individual.

Mukul Dev was one of the most popular and loved faces in Indian cinema and television. The devastating news of his passing away at the age of 54 has left many grieved and shocked.

Besides Hindi cinema, Mukul had done some memorable stints in the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada industries as well. Here’s looking back at 5 of his memorable roles in South cinema.

Krishna (2008)

Mukul Dev marked his South cinema debut in 2008 with the film Krishna. The actor played the role of Jakka in the Telugu action comedy film, which was headed by Ravi Teja and Trisha Krishnan. While his character was that of the antagonist, the actor left a lasting impression with his stint.

Ek Niranjan (2009)

Prabhas starrer Ek Niranjan saw Mukul Dev take up the role of Kailash, who was a key part of the entire climax of the film. His role is wrapped up within the intense action sequences, and while it initially appears negative, he in fact is shown as one of the victims of foul play.

Adhurs (2010)

In 2010, Mukul Dev joined the star cast of the Telugu action comedy Adhurs starring Jr NTR and Nayanthara. The film was a major commercial success back in the day and was appreciated for the one-of-a-kind, fast-paced narrative. Mukul Dev, who by then had risen to fame for his typical antagonist roles, essayed the big gang leader named Rasool.

Bhai (2013)

In another Telugu action comedy, Mukul Dev played the role of Anthony, a feared villain who wreaks havoc against the hero, while the latter woos his ladylove. The film was headlined by Nagarjuna Akkineni and was a decent hit at the box office.

My Story (2018)

One of his last stints in South cinema, Mukul Dev played an important role in the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer My Story, which released in 2018. He played the supporting character of Sunil, which added depth to the love story between Prithviraj’s Jay and Parvathy Thiruvouthu’s Tara.

