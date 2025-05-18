Kesari 2 India Box Office Day 31: Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama nears theatrical end; earns Rs 80 lakh on 5th Sunday

Akshay Kumar-led courtroom drama Kesari Chapter 2, based on a true historical event, is nearing its theatrical end. Released on April 18th, the movie is in its fifth week and has some fuel left. It fetched around Rs 1.80 crore on its fifth weekend, taking the total cume to slightly lower than Rs 89 crore.

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Kesari Chapter 2 netted Rs 45 crore in its first week, followed by a decent Rs 27.50 crore in Week 2. It further witnessed a major dent by the arrival of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and collected around Rs 9 crore in Week 3, followed by Rs 5.45 crore in Week 4. Kesari Chapter 2 posted a total of Rs 86.95 crore net by the end of its 4th week.

As per estimates, the movie collected another Rs 80 lakh on its 5th Sunday, bringing the total cume to Rs 88.75 crore net in India. Going by the trends, the Akshay Kumar movie will wrap its theatrical run by missing the Rs 100 crore mark and somewhere around Rs 90 crore net. The Karan Singh Tyagi directorial performed best in urban-centric markets. It is the best box office performance for an Akshay Kumar movie in recent times.

Day-wise box office collection of Kesari Chapter 2 is as follows:

Days/Weeks Net India Collections Week 1 Rs 45 crore Week 2 Rs 27.75 crore Week 3 Rs 9 crore Week 4 Rs 5.45 crore Day 29 Rs 0.40 crore Day 30 Rs 0.60 crore Day 31 Rs 0.80 crore (est.) Total Rs 88.75 crore

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

