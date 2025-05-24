From one beauty to another: Mom-to-be Kiara Advani is in awe of Alia Bhatt’s Cannes look, Sonam Kapoor joins praise party

Alia Bhatt recently made a stunning red carpet appearance during her debut at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress received a lot of love from her fans and fashion critics. Bollywood beauties were not far behind and showcased their appreciation for Alia. Mom-to-be Kiara Advani was in awe of her look, and Sonam Kapoor also joined the praise party.

Advertisement

Today, May 24, 2025, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a series of glimpses from her recent red carpet debut at Cannes 2025. She looked absolutely gorgeous in an ivory-nude Schiaparelli dress. She wore pearl earrings and a statement ring. Her subtle makeup and sleek bun completed her look.

Alia posted a glamorous photoshoot and some goofy behind-the-scenes videos. Her caption read, “Hello Cannes,” accompanied by a woman tipping her hand and a dizzy emoji.

Kiara Advani reacted to Alia’s post, saying, “Stunnnn (red heart emoji).” The Shershaah actress made her big Met Gala debut earlier this month. She flaunted her baby bump in a stunning black and gold look.

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor, whose sister Rhea Kapoor styled Alia for the 78th Cannes Film Festival, said, “Gorgeous (red heart) so proud!” Sonakshi Sinha wrote, “Ladies and gents… THATS how it's done!! Looking surreal, Aloo,” while Bhumi Pednekar stated, “Stunning @rheakapoor.”

Alia’s sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan showered love on her using a smiling face with heart emojis.

Advertisement

Have a look at their reactions!

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt’s post was flooded with compliments from netizens. One person stated, “Served, slayed, ATE. Period,” and another shared, “You are looking so pretty; loved the way you carried yourself at Cannes.” A comment read, “She never fails to amaze—her beauty, that dress, the whole aura. Every appearance is a moment.”

After turning heads at the red carpet, Alia Bhatt graced the Lights on Women’s Worth Award in an Armani Privé outfit. She is expected to make another fashion statement at the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival today.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has made headlines with her looks at other global events, such as the Met Gala and the Paris Fashion Week, in the past.

ALSO READ: Cannes queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya twin in black as they return from film festival, don’t miss actress’ Namaste