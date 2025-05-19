Inside Tiger Shroff’s workout and diet routine that keeps him in top action hero shape

Known for his athletic physique and dedication to health, Tiger Shroff has long been regarded as one of the most disciplined actors in the industry. The actor once opened up about the secret behind his ripped look, sharing details of his workouts, strength training, and a disciplined diet. Here’s a detailed look at the daily routine that keeps him in top shape.

Advertisement

A Versatile Workout Schedule

In a conversation with GQ India, Tiger Shroff mentioned that his daily fitness regimen isn’t limited to traditional gym workouts. He revealed that he prefers a variety of physical activities to keep things exciting. According to him, martial arts, parkour, weight training, gymnastics, and even running on the treadmill form essential parts of his routine. He shared that he keeps a treadmill in his room and usually starts his day with a 45-minute run to get his blood flowing and body warmed up.

He added that this cardio session would typically be followed by morning martial arts or gymnastics training. On some days, he would swap these with a dance session instead.

Dance as a Fun Cardio Alternative

Tiger had expressed that dancing served as a cardiovascular workout for him. He had felt that running on a treadmill could get monotonous, while dancing made things more enjoyable because he could listen to music or enjoy the choreography. He had pointed out that it was only at the end of a session that he realized how much energy he had burned.

Advertisement

He estimated that he could lose between 1 kg to 1.5 kg of water weight after a good dance session. This form of cardio helped him stay lean while also adding an element of fun to his routine.

Weight Training and Strength Goals

When it came to strength training, Tiger said he focused on different body parts on different days. Among his favorite exercises were the deadlift, free weight squats, and the bench press. For leg days in particular, he had included movements like squats, step-ups, and lunges.

Tiger had noted that lifting his own body weight was no longer a challenge. He had proudly shared that he could lift up to three times his body weight, which helped him make significant progress in strength and muscle building.

Structuring the Day for Peak Performance

Tiger’s fitness routine, as per his GQ India interview, followed a consistent structure. He had described starting his day with cardio, transitioning into martial arts or gymnastics, and then heading to the gym post-lunch. He had emphasized that he did not believe in taking rest days, choosing instead to alternate between different forms of exercise to stay active without burning out.

Advertisement

He had explained that on days he didn’t train in martial arts, he would dance instead, ensuring that no day went by without physical movement.

Diet Discipline: Eating According to the Role

The actor had also highlighted the importance of diet in achieving and maintaining a toned physique. He had shared that his food intake varied depending on his professional commitments. If a role required him to gain muscle, he would increase his calorie consumption accordingly.

Tiger had firmly believed that “abs are made in the kitchen,” a phrase he had referred to while discussing diet control. He stressed the importance of keeping binge eating in check and being mindful of one’s last meal.

He suggested cutting out carbs after sunset could make a significant difference. According to him, avoiding sugar, starchy carbs, and sticking to protein and vegetables in the evening would lead to better results. This approach helped him stay lean and muscular, especially when preparing for physically demanding roles.

Advertisement

Whether it’s lifting three times his weight or shedding water weight through dance, Tiger Shroff’s approach continues to inspire people to view fitness not just as a goal, but as a way of life. He will next be seen in Baaghi 4.

ALSO READ: 6 benefits of eating Kiara Advani’s favorite dark chocolate for weight loss