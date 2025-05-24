BTS’ Suga’s D-2 becomes album by K-pop soloist with most No 1 spots on Apple Music, ARMY responds, ‘Well deserved Agust D’

'Future’s gonna be okay'—a phrase that resonates deeply with every BTS ARMY, especially those who hold SUGA close to heart. On May 23, those words feel even more true because there’s some incredible news worth celebrating.

BTS' SUGA, also known by his alter ego/stage name Agust D, has just achieved a historic milestone. His second mixtape album, D-2, now holds the record as the K-pop soloist album with the most number-one rankings on Apple Music. The album has claimed the top spot in over 48 countries on the platform, marking a monumental achievement not just for SUGA but for K-pop soloists as a whole.

What makes this even crazier? SUGA’s not just holding the top spot — he’s got the second one too. His debut studio album D-DAY, the final piece of his mixtape trilogy, has snagged around 43 #1s on Apple Music, coming in just behind D-2. Like, legendary behavior.

Fans are losing it. The love, the pride, the pure emotional chaos on the timeline is real. BTS ARMY and Suga Bias' are flooding the comments with everything from “King things only” to “This man carried the genre.”

Some are calling D-DAY a straight-up 10-track masterpiece, while others are still in awe of how D-2 dropped out of nowhere—no promos, no physical albums, pre-Dynamite era — and still shook the whole scene. It didn’t just make noise; it set the standard. K-soloists really got a blueprint thanks to Agust D.

For those unfamiliar with his solo journey, SUGA released his first mixtape, Agust D, in 2016, which quickly gained attention for its fearless expression and lyrical depth. In 2020, he followed it up with D-2, led by the powerful title track Daechwita. Then, in 2023, he completed his trilogy with D-DAY, featuring the track Haegum and showcasing a more mature and introspective sound.

As for his current status, SUGA is still fulfilling his mandatory military service. Due to a previous shoulder injury, he is serving in an alternative capacity and is expected to be discharged on June 21, 2025. He will be the last BTS member to complete his enlistment, closing another chapter for the group before they reunite.

Through all of this, one thing remains clear: SUGA’s artistry, impact, and dedication continue to shine. His fans are not only proud of the numbers but also of the journey he’s taken to get there.

