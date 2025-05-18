Tourist Family India Box Office Day 18: Sasikumar, Simran's heartening drama hits Rs 50 crore mark; adds Rs 2.25 crore on 3rd Sunday
Sasikumar starrer Tourist Family has crossed the Rs 50 crore gross mark at the Tamil box office. The movie is set for a long run.
Sasikumar and Simran starrer heartwarming drama Tourist Family is performing exceptionally at the box office. The Tamil movie directed by Abhishan Jeevinth has stormed past the Rs 50 crore mark on its 18th Day (3rd Sunday) in Tamil Nadu. This is an incredible feat for such a small-budget movie. With its superlative box office trends, the movie turned out to be a blockbuster.
Opened with Rs 2 crore on Day 1, Tourist Family continues to dominate the box office by showing far better trends than its rival release, Retro. The Sasikumar starrer clocked Rs 45 crore by the end of its two weeks (15 days). Further, the movie entered the third week by clocking Rs 1.30 crore on Day 16, followed by Rs 2.05 crore on Day 17.
As per estimates, Tourist Family hits another Rs 2.25 crore on Day 18 (3rd Sunday), which pushed its total cume over the half-century mark. The 18-day cume of Tourist Family now stands at Rs 51 crore gross in Tamil Nadu.
Day wise box office collections of Tourist Family is as follows:
|Day
|Gross Tamil Box Office
|1
|Rs 2.00 crore
|2
|Rs 1.60 crore
|3
|Rs 2.90 crore
|4
|Rs 4.05 crore
|5
|Rs 2.65 crore
|6
|Rs 2.55 crore
|7
|Rs 2.50 crore
|8
|Rs 2.75 crore
|9
|Rs 3.25 crore
|10
|Rs 5.75 crore
|11
|Rs 6.50 crore
|12
|Rs 3.00 crore
|13
|Rs 2.50 crore
|14
|Rs 2.25 crore
|15
|Rs 1.65 crore
|16
|Rs 1.30 crore
|17
|Rs 2.05 crore
|18
|Rs 2.25 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 51 crore (est.)
Tourist Family in cinemas now
Tourist Family is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
