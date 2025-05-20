5 big fat celebrity weddings that prove Rajasthan is ultimate shaadi destination

When it comes to fairy-tale weddings, Bollywood never fails to set the bar high. From grand palaces to picturesque desert backdrops, celebrities often choose Rajasthan as the canvas for their dream nuptials. Known for its regal charm, warm hospitality, and cultural richness, the state has become a top favorite for Bollywood stars tying the knot. Whether it’s the majestic forts or the timeless romance in the air, Rajasthan continues to win hearts as the ultimate wedding destination. Here's how five Bollywood couples proved why Rajasthan is perfect for a big, fat royal wedding.

1. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif—For Secrecy and Luxury Combined

The world was buzzing with excitement when Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif decided to get married in December 2021. Their wedding took place in Sawai Madhopur at a 700-year-old fort turned luxury resort. What made their wedding stand out was not just the opulence but the level of privacy they were able to maintain. Rajasthan’s remote yet lavish venues offer both exclusivity and luxury, perfect for celebrities who want a private yet stunning wedding. Their nuptials proved that in Rajasthan, grandeur doesn’t have to come at the cost of privacy.

2. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas—For Blending Cultures in a Royal Setting

When Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, they brought together two worlds—Indian and American—in the most royal way possible. The palace, one of the last great palaces built in India, offered the perfect blend of heritage and hospitality. From traditional Hindu ceremonies to a white wedding, everything looked straight out of a dream. The cultural mix, vibrant colors, and regal location turned their wedding into a global celebration. Rajasthan’s majestic settings allowed them to honor both cultures in grand style.

3. Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani—For a Heritage Affair

Back in 2004, when destination weddings weren’t even that common, Raveena Tandon chose Jag Mandir Palace in Udaipur to marry film distributor Anil Thadani. Surrounded by Lake Pichola, the palace looked like a floating dream. The couple's wedding was a classic example of how Rajasthan’s rich history and palatial architecture add a sense of timelessness to every ceremony. The state's heritage venues make every moment picture-perfect—no fancy filters needed.

4. Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay—For Family-Friendly Grandeur

In 2017, Neil Nitin Mukesh married Rukmini Sahay at a luxury resort and spa in Udaipur. What stood out about their wedding was how family-focused and culturally rooted it was, yet celebrated in grandeur. Rajasthan’s accessibility, luxury, and large-scale venue options make it easy to accommodate extended families and guests. Plus, the traditional feel of the region helps make ceremonies more connected to Indian customs. The balance of tradition and luxury made their wedding one to remember.

5. Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev—For a Magical Vibe

Though Shriya Saran and her Russian entrepreneur husband, Andrei Koscheev, had a quiet ceremony in Mumbai, they celebrated their wedding later in Rajasthan. They hosted a dreamy post-wedding bash in Udaipur, filled with traditional Indian décor, folk music, and candle-lit views of the lake. Their celebration showed that even post-wedding events become magical when held in Rajasthan. It’s not just a place for the main event—it’s a destination for memories that linger long after the vows are exchanged.

Why is Rajasthan a celeb-favorite wedding destination?

Bollywood couples aren’t just picking Rajasthan for its beauty. The state offers a complete wedding experience:

Architectural Grandeur: From centuries-old forts to luxury palaces, the venues feel right out of a movie set.

Cultural Depth: Local traditions, music, and food add rich layers to every event.

Hospitality: Known for royal treatment, Rajasthan offers world-class services and warm welcomes.

Privacy & Security: Many venues are remote or exclusively booked, making them ideal for high-profile events.

Diverse Backdrops: Be it lakes, deserts, palaces, or gardens—every location is stunning.

Bollywood stars have shown that when it comes to celebrating love, Rajasthan never disappoints.

