Why is RIIZE’s Shotaro calling TWICE’s Sana ‘national treasure’? Critics call it ‘name drop for clout’

RIIZE's Shotaro recently reconnected with fellow Japanese K-pop star Sana after years. They engaged in playful banter as they reminisced about their first meeting and discussed their industry journeys. They bonded over their shared nationality, with Shotaro noting Sana's treasured status in Japan. However, his comment sparked criticism, with some interpreting his appreciation for her as insincere or driven by ulterior motives.

Shotaro appeared on the May 23rd episode of Sana's Fridge Interview, where he was warmly welcomed by the host with an acai smoothie. Sana then asked him about his feelings regarding the new-found popularity of RIIZE. Replying to that, Shotaro said that he felt elated when his acquaintances in Japan, who were disinterested in idols, knew about RIIZE. Being recognized by people on the street or hearing his group's songs playing in public gave him a taste of fame. He then mentioned Sana's influence in the nation.

He revealed his friends back in Japan were more interested in whether he met TWICE than his group's activities. He giggled as he recalled them asking him, "Hey, did you meet TWICE? Did you meet Sana?" Sana couldn't help but laugh out loud, finding the incident ridiculously "cute". Shotaro went on to say, "Sana noona (older female) is like a God in Japan, that's what I think. Sort of a national treasure." Fans thought the comment was a bit of a stretch, with many claiming he was resorting to name-dropping "for clout."

Others weighed on whether TWICE was as well-known in Japan as Shotaro was claiming them to be. Some even made harsh comments like, "I think 90% of Japanese may have only heard of twice but dun know her face and name." While others alleged that groups like Stary Kids were way more popular than TWICE. Shotaro wanted to showcase his respect towards his industry senior Sana through the lighthearted remark. However, the context was misunderstood, with fans taking the remark seriously and put it under a microscope, intensely scrutinizing his every word.

The incident underscored the immense pressure K-pop idols are under, with their every action being closely monitored and debated upon.

