7-step guide to make Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s healthy and tasty oats carrot idli

During the pandemic, many people turned to home cooking, and celebrities were no exception. Among those who embraced this trend was popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who not only shared her favorite recipes online but also promoted healthy eating habits.

In one of her collaborations with Upasana Kamineni Konidela, entrepreneur and wife of actor Ram Charan, Samantha appeared on Upasana's YouTube channel UR Life. She introduced a wholesome twist to a traditional South Indian favorite — idlis.

Instead of using the usual rice batter, Samantha revealed a vegan and healthier version of idlis made with oats and carrots. This easy and quick recipe became an instant hit with fans for being nutritious, delicious, and ideal for breakfast. If you're someone who's always in a hurry but doesn't want to compromise on eating clean and healthy, this recipe could be the perfect fit for your mornings.

Samantha has called this her go-to breakfast recipe, especially since she follows a vegan lifestyle and prefers light, nourishing meals to start her day.

Samantha's oats carrot idli combines the goodness of fiber-rich oats and beta-carotene-packed carrots, offering a filling yet low-calorie option. This version of idlis is not only vegan but also uses ingredients that are easily available and budget-friendly.

Upasana, after tasting the dish, admitted that it was so delicious she wouldn't mind cooking it daily. Her positive reaction added to the charm of the video, and many fans found the duo's chemistry and friendly banter both enjoyable and inspiring.

Ingredients:

While the recipe sticks to its healthy roots, the ingredients differ slightly from traditional idlis, with no fermentation or long waiting time. Here's a basic outline of what goes into it. Note that exact quantities can be adjusted to suit personal preference:

Oat flour or powdered oats

Semolina (rava)

Grated carrot

Mustard seeds

Cumin seeds

Chana dal and urad dal (a small amount for crunch)

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

Green chili (finely chopped, for mild spice)

Curry leaves and coriander leaves

Salt to taste

Cooking oil

Water

How To Prepare Samantha's Oats Carrot Idlis

1. The steps are simple, and you don't need to spend hours in the kitchen. Here's how you can make this healthy dish:

2. Start by heating oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, urad dal, chana dal, curry leaves, and green chili. Let everything sizzle for a bit.

3. Add semolina (rava) and stir it well with the tempering. Cook for a couple of minutes, making sure nothing burns.

4. Next, mix in the grated carrot and let it cook slightly so it softens a bit.

5. Now add the oat flour along with salt and give everything a good mix. Stir the dry mixture until it releases a slightly nutty aroma.

6. Remove from the heat and transfer the mixture to a bowl. Add water slowly, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Let this batter rest for about 15-20 minutes.

7. Grease idli moulds with a bit of oil and pour in the batter. Steam the idlis for about 15-20 minutes, or until they are firm and cooked through.

Once they're done, serve these soft and fluffy idlis with coconut chutney, sambar, or even a mint dip of your choice. They make for a light yet filling breakfast and are perfect for anyone looking to eat clean without compromising flavor.

This recipe reminds us that healthy eating can be both easy and enjoyable. Whether vegan, health-conscious, or just a fan of Samantha's down-to-earth charm, this recipe is worth trying.

