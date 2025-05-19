How to nail trendy faux freckles makeup look ft Janhvi Kapoor, Triptii Dimri way

The year 2025 has pulled in a new makeup trend among most B-Town divas, i.e., the faux freckles look. Actresses are seen getting dolled up in absolutely no makeup and letting their natural freckles get highlighted.

While it seems the trend has gone viral for all the right reasons. Flaunting one’s own bare skin and embracing it with imperfections gives a sense of confidence.

Here are some of the divas who nailed the faux-freckles look:

Janhvi Kapoor’s love for curls and freckles

Janhvi Kapoor has been the most experimental when it comes to pulling off the faux freckles look. She styled her natural curls with a freckled, no-makeup look. An addition of kajal, defined brows and a light lip tint made it effortlessly gorgeous.

Triptii Dimri’s blushy, freckled look for the sunsets

Triptii Dimri amped up her natural glow, all thanks to just a little bit of blush and a freckled makeup look. This combination not only highlighted her natural facial features but also did perfect justice to that gorgeous sun-kissed appearance.

Alia Bhatt’s easy, breezy summer freckles

Alia Bhatt’s summer-ready no-makeup look was aced with just the right amount of freckles. Complimenting her natural skin, the diva kept her brows defined and used a neutral tint on her lips.

How to get the faux freckles makeup look?

While freckles are a natural phenomenon, they can be enhanced and more defined on the skin to give that no-makeup bare look. Here are 6 steps to follow to get it done:

Step 1:

Moisturize your face and follow your desired makeup regime.

Step 2:

Take an eyebrow pencil that matches your skin tone and sharpen it to precision.

Step 3:

Start from the bridge of the nose and move towards the cheekbones. Press and twist gently for dots to mark.

Step 4:

Continue the process until fake freckles are placed evenly all around the nose, cheek, forehead, and chin area.

Step 5:

Dab in lightly the freckles with your fingertips to blend them nicely within the skin.

Step 6:

Finish off with a spritz of setting spray for the freckles to remain firm.

