My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 8 Introduces Captain Celebrity—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 8 will see Koichi and the rest of the ‘illegals’ follow the Playboy Hero known as Captain Celebrity, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
In ‘Makoto/Truth,’ Makoto Tsukauchi offers Koichi academic help and visits his penthouse, where she lectures him and Pop on vigilante history. She explains her research into Naruhata's Vigilantes and recruits Koichi's help. Later, she discusses the risks with her brother, Detective Tsukauchi.
Koichi impresses Knuckleduster with improved moves, though Pop is irritated by Makoto. Public interviews reveal mixed opinions about the vigilantes. After Makoto’s laptop is stolen, Koichi pursues the thief, though Jube and Ichimoku stop him. Makoto uses her Polygraph Quirk on Koichi, which he passes, baffling her.
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 8 will feature the arrival of a top-ranked American Pro Hero known as Playboy Hero: Captain Celebrity. He is known for his flashy behavior and womanizing reputation. Captain Celebrity will rescue Koichi from danger this episode and will immediately annoy Koichi with his egotistical approach and prioritization of media attention over proper hero conduct.
Captain Celebrity will also approach Makoto in a friendly, possibly flirtatious manner, creating further tension with Koichi. As the boy observes the contrast between genuine heroism and celebrity image, new personal and social challenges will begin to surface around the foreign hero’s presence.
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 8, titled ‘Major,’ is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 11 pm JST. Due to global time zone differences, international viewers can expect it around 2 pm GMT / 7 am PT / 10 am ET, though exact times may differ slightly by region.
In Japan, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 8 will air on Tokyo MX, BS NTV, and Yomiuri TV, with streaming options including ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. Internationally, Crunchyroll will provide access with English subtitles.
For more updates from the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.
ALSO READ: My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 7 Introduces Makoto; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More