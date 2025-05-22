Secret behind Disha Patani’s toned body: Her intense workouts and strict diet decoded

Disha Patani has long been admired for her toned physique and dedication to fitness. At 32, the Bollywood actress continues to inspire fans with her active lifestyle, which she maintains through a disciplined workout routine and a carefully planned diet. Disha has opened up about the various activities she enjoys and the food habits she follows to stay in shape.

Disha Patani's workout routine

Disha Patani believes staying active is key to fitness, regardless of one’s profession. She shared in a conversation with Brut India that whether it is strength training or playing a sport, what matters most is taking care of one’s body. The actress revealed she likes to mix up her routine and doesn't restrict herself to just one kind of exercise.

She enjoys dancing and training and even includes a bit of MMA (mixed martial arts) in her routine. Describing herself as a restless person who cannot sit still for long, she mentioned that physical activity is a natural part of her daily life. She also spends a lot of time taking care of her six pets, three dogs and three cats, which keeps her constantly moving.

Back in 2018, Disha told Vogue India that she works out every day. Her typical routine includes cardio sessions in the morning, which consist of dancing, kickboxing, or gymnastics. In the evenings, she focuses on weight training. She emphasized that weightlifting is not just for men and that many women, including herself, are actively lifting heavy in the gym. She observed that the fitness world has evolved, with more women engaging in intense workouts and lifting weights.

Disha Patani's diet plan

Disha follows a protein- and carbohydrate-rich diet to support her workouts. According to her past interview with Vogue India, she tries to eat a small meal before working out, which usually includes protein sources like eggs. However, she admitted that she sometimes skips pre-workout meals because eating beforehand makes her feel too full while exercising.

Post-workout, she makes it a point to consume more protein, opting for chicken, eggs, or paneer to help her muscles recover. While she generally sticks to a structured diet, she looks forward to her cheat days. Disha shared that she waits for cheat meals throughout the week and, depending on her schedule, dedicates one day to indulge in all her favorite foods.

In her view, having hobbies and activities outside of work is also important for mental well-being. She advised that doing things unrelated to work helps maintain a balanced lifestyle, which indirectly supports her physical and mental health.

Disha Patani’s fitness journey shows that a mix of discipline, variety in training, and mindful eating can lead to a healthy and active life.

