Is MONSTA X's IM enlisting in military this March? Fans in shock after Bubble announcement, singer reacts

On February 20, MONSTA X fans were caught off guard when a notice announced that I.M’s Bubble messaging service would soon be discontinued. The sudden update left many concerned, as similar announcements often signal an idol’s upcoming military enlistment.

The official notice issued by DearU Bubble stated, “Hello, this is DearU Bubble. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the members using our service. DearU Bubble service for I.M will be terminated. The termination date for the new payment of I.M ticket: 2025.02.20 2 PM KST. The termination date of I.M’s bubble: 2025.03.13 2 PM KST”.

For MONBEBEs, the sudden termination raised alarm bells. In the K-pop industry, fan communication platforms like Bubble are often discontinued when idols are about to enlist in the military. Since I.M is the youngest member of MONSTA X and the last remaining member who has yet to enlist, fans immediately speculated that his departure might be imminent.

Shortly after the announcement, I.M himself stepped in to ease fans' concerns. Taking to another platform, he reassured them with a short but heartfelt message, "I'm not going anywhere yet, so don't worry, my princesses," as quoted by Koreaboo.

His words immediately calmed fans, who had been bracing for an enlistment announcement. The fact that I.M took the time to address the situation before rumors could spread further was deeply appreciated by MONBEBEs. Fans praised him for his kindness and consideration, with many expressing relief that he would still be active for the time being.

Despite the termination of his Bubble service, I.M has yet to announce an official enlistment date. While his military service is inevitable, his reassuring message suggests that he still has time before he leaves. For now, MONBEBEs can take comfort in knowing that I.M is still with them, and they'll continue to support him in whatever he does next.