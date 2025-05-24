Has Jessica Alba Moved On After Cash Warren Divorce? Actress Caught in PDA Moment With New Flame

Jessica Alba sets rumors of a new romance in motion amid divorce from Cash Warren, her former husband of almost 17 years. The Fantastic Four actress has been sighted getting cozy with a new alleged flame.

The Sun recently spotted Alba and an unidentified man sharing a romantic moment with each other during a low-key night out in London's Regent's Park. This comes five months after she announced that she and Warren had broken up.

Alba sported a low-key black jacket and baseball cap on the weekend date. She was snapped walking hand in hand and cuddling with the mystery man. He was spotted wearing a dark hoodie and a white cap on the relaxed park date. At one stage, she took his hand and pulled him close affectionately as they strolled past rose bushes, per Page Six.

Witnesses reported the couple was "very intimate" and close together, hugging frequently, and allegedly kissed while sitting together in rented deck chairs. Sources at the outlet said that the exchange indicated the beginnings of a new relationship.

"They were hugging and holding hands as they walked through the park together. They rented out some deck chairs, and they were sitting on them kissing," the insider claimed.

Alba announced her split from Warren in January 2025, stating that they had parted ways after almost 17 years of marriage. Speaking in a reflective post that was posted soon after, the actress opened up about going through a transformation and that they were at a place where they needed to move forward separately but still keep their family as a priority.

Alba wrote on Instagram, "I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years, and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."

"We are moving forward with love, kindness, and respect for each other and will forever be a family. Our children remain our highest priority, and we request privacy at this time," she added.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren first met in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four, where he was a director's assistant. The two got married in May 2008 and share three children: Honor, 16; Haven, 13; and Hayes, 7.

