Mukul Dev passes away at 54: From Kutumb to Kumkum; here's revisiting his journey in TV

Actor Mukul Dev's passing has shocked many. The actor appeared in numerous television shows and films. Over the years, he showcased his acting prowess in various projects and won hearts with his performances. From playing negative roles to portraying characters that have a significant impact on the story, Mukul's work has been praised time and again. According to reports, Mukul passed away on Friday (May 23) night. However, his friends discovered the news of his passing after they arrived at his home on Saturday (May 24).

Mukul Dev acted in numerous television shows from 2000 to 2018. He was a part of hit TV shows and played pivotal characters. Not only acting, but Mukul even hosted the hit reality show Fear Factor India.

Here's revisiting Mukul Dev's journey in the TV industry:

Kahin Diyaa Jale Kahin Jiyaa

Mukul Dev played the male protagonist in Kahin Diyaa Jale Kahin Jiyaa. He essayed the role of Rohit. In this show, he was paired opposite Prachi Shah. The show aired from 7 May to November 1, 2001, on Sony TV

Kutumb

Kutumb was another popular hit television show, which starred Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan in lead roles. In this show, Mukul essayed the role of Abhijat Desai. Kutumb aired from October 29, 2001, to January 16, 2003.

Gharwali Uparwali

Mukul played the male protagonist Ravi in Gharwali Uparwali. He shared screen space with many popular actors in this show, like Ratna Pathak Shah, Sudha Chandran and more. The show aired from July 3, 2000, to June 23, 2003.

K. Street Pali Hill

K. Street Pali Hill was a popular hit thriller show that aired from 2004 to 2006. The show starred several actors in pivotal roles. Mukul Dev was roped in to play the role of Arindam Keshav, replacing Alyy Khan.

Kumkum

Kumkum—Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan was one of the hit television shows that starred Juhi Parmar and Hussain Kuwajerwala in lead roles. In this show, Mukul was seen playing the role of Pulkit. The show aired from 2002 to 2009 and was one of the audience's favorite shows.

21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897

In 21 Sarfarosh - Saragarhi 1897, Mukul Dev played a negative character. He essayed the role of Gul Badshah and was applauded for his performance. The show aired from February 12, 2018, to May 11, 2018.

Apart from doing TV shows, Mukul Dev had an illustrious career in Bollywood films as well. He worked in some of hit films such as Jai Ho, Creature 3D, R... Rajkumar, Son of Sardaar and more. For the uninitiated, Mukul Dev was the brother of Rahul Dev, who is also an actor.

After the news of his sudden demise was revealed, several actors such as Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood and more have mourned the loss of this talented star.

