Cannes Film Festival 2025: Amy Jackson's look in Carolina Herrera's polka dot dress is mix of vintage print and modern style

For the last day of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Amy Jackson made an appearance, and no doubt she was killing it with a bold fashion statement. One of the evergreen trends that isn’t getting boring anytime soon is the polka dot, and the actress proudly embraced it in a modern style for the red carpet, screaming attention with each step. Want to know the details of her outfit? Then keep reading!

Advertisement

The dramatic and glamorous polka dot dress by Carolina Herrera, worn by Amy Jackson on the red carpet, was the perfect blend of vintage print and bold design. It had a modern design with a strapless pattern and body-hugging horizontal pleats that added a textured touch. The sleek and elegant silhouette cascaded down into the voluminous skirt with the ruched detailing, with its long length trailing behind, ensuring all eyes are stuck on her.

The actress’s approach to slaying the vintage print showed that OGs are still among the finest choices for the glamorous event. The outfit was mind-blowing, and the styling was like a perfect cherry on top.

The standout touch in her Cannes look was the diamond neckpiece she elegantly paired with matching dangling earrings, completing it with the delicate bracelet. Not to take the focus from her outfit, the style icon ensured she added impactful yet minimal accessories, and no doubt she did it with perfection. Her black hair was styled in a sleek, neat bun, leaving no strands loose.

Advertisement

For the makeup, she went for the bold approach, and for that, she first started with the flawless base for a radiant skin glow. The bleaming glow on her cheekbones and nose was achieved with the shimmery highlighter and the barely-seen blush. Enhancing her eyes, she opted for shimmery eyeshadow, curled eyelashes, and finished off with the bright red lipstick.

Amy Jackson totally outdid herself in her Cannes look with her choice of vintage print, bold makeup, and statement accessories. We loved it!

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025: Alia Bhatt in Schiaparelli's nude off-shoulder gown looks straight out of fairytale