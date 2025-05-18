Nick Jonas Was Worried About ‘Messing Up’ in Front of Girlfriend Priyanka Chopra During Dating Era; Know Why

Nick Jonas is all about his lady love, and this is not a new phenomenon. The singer and actor appeared on the Live Kelly and Mark show, hosted by his dear friends Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos and talked about dating days with Priyanka Chopra. On the hot heels of his Last Five Years Broadway shows, the singer recalled being ‘nervous’ to mess up in front of his then-girlfriend.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s love story is like none other. Sharing an anecdote from when they were in the early stages of their relationship, Kelly Ripa spoke about when he brought her over for dinner at her house. She funnily regarded the moment being equal to those of them being his parents, with how nervous they were. Husband Mark Consuelos added that they didn’t wanna ‘mess up’ to which she agreed, that they didn’t wanna ‘screw up’.

The singer was quick to retort, “By the way, I didn’t wanna mess up either”, showing his dedication towards their relationship and wanting things to end positively. His response earned a fit of laughter from the crowd and the hosts, who affirmed his thought. They further expressed disbelief over their kids ‘not acting themselves, and acting perfect’ instead.

Finally, the Camp Rock star shared how it was a unique experience for everyone, and was happy how ‘it all worked out’. Everything has really gone the right way for the famed couple who got married in 2018 after dating for just over a year and have since welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, in January 2022 via surrogacy.

The couple keeps moving in and out of New York, while also dipping their toes in India, managing their busy singing and acting schedules. The Jonas Brothers member revealed how they try hard to maintain some family time amid all the chaos, as their daughter begins nursery school and takes on multiple classes like karate.

