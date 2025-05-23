When Deepika Padukone said 'ok then, tata goodbye' to director who refused to pay acting fees she asked for

When Deepika Padukone came on board for Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prabhas' Spirit, it was one of the biggest news for cinema lovers. However, social media has been abuzz recently with news of the actress leaving the upcoming biggie. One of the reasons being cited is that DP demanded Rs 40 crore to be a part of the film, which the producers couldn't afford. Amid all this, we recall when she candidly talked about saying "ok tata bye bye" to another filmmaker due to disagreement on her acting fees.

Back in 2019, during an interview with NDTV, Deepika Padukone opened up about liking the film creatively but saying no to it because the director refused to pay her the acting fees she asked for. Padukone said that when she shared her remuneration with the director, he said no because he had to accommodate the acting fees of the male actor.

"So I said, ok then, tata goodbye, because I know my track record. I know what I am worth. I know that his films haven't been doing as well as my films have been doing, so it made absolutely no sense," she said.

Deepika also added that at the end of the day, she didn't want to sleep with the thought that she had an equal creative contribution to the film but remained underpaid. "I was not okay with that," she concluded.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which featured a long list of Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and more. She was also seen in the Telugu film Kalki 2898 AD, featuring her in the lead alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. A sequel to the film is slated to release in 2026.

