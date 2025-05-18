Thug Life: Kamal Haasan and Abhirami's kissing scene from trailer sparks debate online

Mani Ratnam's Thug Life is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2025. Ahead of the film's grand release on June 5, the makers unveiled the trailer, building anticipation. While it received a largely positive response, one particular scene sparked debate online.

The scene in question features a kissing moment between Kamal Haasan and Abhirami. It shows her resting on his chest, followed by an intimate kiss. Another scene features the veteran actor telling Trisha, "Madam, I'm your only Adam." While some felt these scenes were “unnecessary”, others praised the bold storytelling.

Advertisement

Initially, many netizens mistook the actress for Trisha, but it was later clarified that the scene involved Abhirami, who plays the veteran actor's wife in the film. Given the nearly 30-year age gap between the two, the scene drew mixed reactions on social media.

"This is the problem with us... taking and focusing on kiss scenes and intimate scenes out of the entire trailer. It seems normal and usual. Stop giving it too much focus," read one comment.

Meanwhile, another netizen wrote, "Doing such scenes at his age with heroines who are almost half his age is not at all normal or usual. Don’t normalize these things."

Responding, another user commented, "They are characters on screen. The problem is we see them as real-life people, not as characters. It's a play. As long as they look good on screen and the scene is shot well, there’s nothing wrong. At least for me, they don’t look odd."

Advertisement

Take a look at the comments below:

Coming to the trailer of Thug Life, it offers a gritty look into a violent gangster world. It spans across decades, showing how time changes everything — families fall apart, loyalties shift, and power becomes dangerous.

Kamal Haasan plays a seasoned gangster. He takes a young boy under his wing, teaching him the ropes. As time passes, the boy grows into a powerful man, played by Silambarasan TR. Together, they run the underworld like a well-oiled machine. Their bond is deep and more like family than partners.

But cracks begin to form. New enemies enter the picture. Tension builds between the two. The trailer hints at growing distrust, with both men heading down different paths. As ambition rises, so does the risk. The fight for power threatens to tear them apart.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Thug Life trailer OUT: Kamal Haasan starrer is gritty gangster saga, unfolding father-son rivalry