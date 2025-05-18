Inside Bella Hadid’s wild morning wellness routine: Sea moss drink, aroma therapy to more bizarre stuff

We all know that being a model comes with its own share of complicated routines, restricted diets, and sacrifices. However, Bella Hadid’s morning wellness routine is something you would have never guessed. It’s a mix of crazy, almost freaky supplements binge, lighting up the sage, and penning down the thoughts while exuding ultimate crystal girl aesthetic.

While a part of the model’s morning wellness routine looks like it's straight out of Pinterest aesthetic vibes, the other half might make you dizzy. Let’s dive in.

1. A crazy concoction

Celebrities’ morning drinks, most often, stand out with fancy ingredients and beauty supplements, such as matcha tea and collagen coffee. However, Hadid takes a completely eccentric route. She takes a proportionate amount of what looks like some “healthy stuff” from a few medical dropper bottles and puts them in a glass. Then, without disclosing, she adds a clear liquid to it, making a bizarre concoction. However, we’re pretty sure her drink must be professionally guided, and following its recipe without medical scrutiny can be dangerous.

2. Vitamins, a lot of them!

We’re not kidding when we say Hadid takes not 2 or 3, but almost 13 vitamins as a part of her morning dose. The model washes them down with green juice. Naturally, netizens thought this amount of supplements was eerie and concluded that Bella consumes supplements as an alternative source to actual food. However, these are some hasty assumptions and judgments made by them with no strong evidence.

3. Sea moss and other unspellable liquids

Once medicines, vitamins, and green juice are in, Bella Hadid proceeds to hydrate herself with three more drinks. She starts with half a glass of gold sea moss gel. Also known as a sea vegetable, this is a nutrient-rich natural ingredient. Sea moss gel, reportedly, helps boost the immune system, improve gut health, aid weight management, and support overall health. The diva then takes F detox beverage, followed by ionic trace minerals. Dizzy yet?

4. Aromatherapy and Sage

Now comes the Pinterest aesthetic. After all the concoctions, medicines, and liquids, Bella moves to her essential oil station for a calming step—the Aromatherapy. It is a trending wellness ritual that elevates mood and promotes relaxation. The model picks her favorite essential oil and applies it to her wrists and neck. She dwells in its smell with ecstasy, setting ultimate morning routine goals. Then, she goes on to light up a sage, an ancient spiritual practice used to ward off negative energies and promote purification and protection.

Known for being a crystal girl, Bella shows off her crystal collection and wears a stack of gemstone bracelets. Crystals are believed to promote healing and amplify positive energies.

5. A sunlit journaling session

After gulping all the nutrients and soaking in all the positive vibes, Bella then goes to fill in her journal with some positive thoughts. The stunner loves to carry around her journals, writing down prayers and feelings. Further, she fills in at least 3 pages of her journal every morning. Her sun-drenched journaling session will definitely inspire girlies to introspect and process emotions through chatting with self.

Bella Hadid is an inspiration to many. While her enchanting silhouette and charming aura might be perceived as “goals”, her wellness routine is something to be pursued with professional guidance. On that note, we think Bella Hadid is an absolute diva for unapologetically showing off her bizarre and unusual morning routine, and we look forward to more glimpses from her everyday life.

