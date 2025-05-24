Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya serve mother-daughter goals as they twin in black outfits at Mumbai airport

After making a remarkable presence at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is finally back in Mumbai. And as usual, her daughter Aaradhya accompanied her, with both snapped at the airport last night. Like mother, like daughter—the gorgeous duo slayed in matching black outfits. Let’s take a closer look at their airport style!

For her all-black outfit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slipped into a lightweight top adorned with shimmering embellishments. Adding a classy touch, she layered it with a long black trench coat featuring an oversized silhouette, perfect for a relaxed travel look. Balancing elegance and comfort, she completed the ensemble with black tights. Going for an all-black outfit while traveling has always been her signature, and once again, she left us awestruck.

Her long hair was left open in a side partition, adding to the carefree vibes. For makeup, she kept it radiant with a flawless base, a hint of blush on her cheeks, and a bold lipstick that completed her airport look in style. Adding a sporty touch, she opted for comfortable shoes—perfect for travel.

Accompanied by her favorite travel partner, Aaradhya also rocked a black outfit. She layered her black top with a long-length blazer, adding a classy edge to her look. For the bottoms, she chose stylish denim jeans, perfectly balancing casual and chic for the airport appearance.

Just like her mother, she styled her hair with a side partition, and for footwear, she chose comfortable shoes. The natural glow on her skin was unmissable. She skipped makeup, applying only a lip balm.

After slaying the Cannes Film Festival red carpet once again, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back in Mumbai. Judging by her airport outfit, it’s clear she can make a style statement anytime, anywhere. Her daughter Aaradhya perfectly complements her effortless style.

