Sushmita Sen, Ajay Devgn and other celebs mourn Son of Sardaar actor Mukul Dev’s passing; family issues official statement

Actor Mukul Dev’s passing has left the entire industry in shock. He breathed his last on May 23 at the age of 54. His brother Rahul Dev now took to social media and shared an official statement. Several industry friends like Sushmita Sen, Ajay Devgn, Sonu Sood, Manoj Bajapayee and more offered condolences to the late actor.

Rahul Dev, actor and brother of Mukul Dev, took to his Instagram story and shared the official statement from the family. It reads, “Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully at New Delhi last night… He’s survived by his daughter Sia Dev. Missed by siblings Rashmi Kaushal, Rahul Dev and nephew Sidhant Dev. Cremation at 5 pm.” The note further had the details of the cremation ground.

As soon as the news of Mukul Dev’s passing was shared, celebs took to social media to mourn his death and offer condolences.

Sushmita Sen took to the Instagram story and shared a pic of the late actor writing “Mukul Dev, Rest in peace you wonderful soul,” and added a red heart and flooding hands emoticons.

Ajay Devgn also took to his social media to mourn the loss of his Son Of Sardaar co-star and wrote, “Still trying to process it... Mukul. It's all too soon and sudden. You had a way of making everything lighter, even on the heaviest days. Om Shanti.”

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “RIP Mukul bhai. You were a gem. Will always miss you. Stay strong @RahulDevRising bhai.”

Manoj Bajpayee took to X and penned, “It’s impossible to put into words what I’m feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan…until we meet again, Om Shanti.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, “Really upset with the sad news of dear Mukul leaving us so soon. A powerhouse performer and a lovely person. My deepest condolences to @RahulDevRising @mugdhagodse267 and the entire family. God be with you all during these tough times. Om Shanti.”

Vindu Dara Singh wrote, “Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev ! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing !”

Tusshar Kapoor also wrote, “RIP Mukul, you were a lovely costar to work with and human being too, my deepest condolences to @RahulDevRising and the entire family!”

As per a report in IANS, Mukul Dev passed away on the night of May 23, 2025. His friends reached his house the next day as they learned about his demise. The cause of the death is not known yet.

The actor made his debut in 1996 film Dastak with Sushmita Sen and then went on to star in several films like Himmatwala, Ittefaq, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, Jai Ho, among others.

