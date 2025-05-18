Watch Maaman Deleted Scene: A missing piece from Inba and Akka’s world that’s filled will love and laughter

Tamil film Maaman released worldwide on 16th May 2025 in theaters and is getting a positive response. Amidst the film’s grand release, the makers have uploaded a deleted scene that gives a glimpse into the everyday life of Inba (played by Soori) and his wife Rekha (Aishwarya Lekshmi). Set in their modest village home, the scene beautifully captures a heartwarming moment of Inba, who attempts to assist Rekha with household chores.

However, what takes the lead in the deleted scene is a series of humorous mishaps, showcasing Soori's (Inba) endearing clumsiness. Aishwarya Lekshmi's (Rekha) reactions highlight the playful dynamics of their relationship. This scene, though removed from the final cut, provides deeper insight into their marital bond.

Directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj and produced By K Kumar - Lark Studios, Maaman has music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

