The Devil’s Plan season 2 player Choi Hyun Joon issues apology post-finale, reveals shocking behind-the-scenes truth

The curtain has fallen on Netflix’s reality game Devil’s Plan: Death Room (also known as Devil’s Plan 2), and it didn’t end quietly—at least not for contestant Choi Hyun Joon.

On May 20, as the show dropped its intense final episode, Choi Hyun Joon took to Instagram with a raw, handwritten letter. It wasn’t just a thank-you note—it was an apology.

“The final episode is finally out,” he wrote. “That blistering August week last year meant everything to me. I laughed, I cried, and at times, I met parts of myself I didn’t know existed.” He described the experience as “one of the most vivid summers” of his life, adding, “It was an honor to share it with all of you.”

But his message quickly turned somber.

“I’m filled with regret,” he admitted. “I wish I could’ve shown a cooler, more rational version of myself. But I think the other 13 players made up for that.”

So why the remorse?

Throughout the show, Choi Hyun Joon made headlines—and drew heat—for betraying allies he had seemingly bonded with. His gameplay, perceived by many as cold and calculated, turned him into an on-screen hate. But behind-the-scenes revelations told a more complicated story.

In a candid discussion released with fellow cast members Son Eun Yoo, Yoon So Hee, Jung Hyun Kyu, and 7High, Hyun Jun admitted that his betrayal wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment decision—it was planned from the beginning. “That was the plan all along,” he confessed.

This revelation sparked backlash and reflection. Yoon So Hee, visibly emotional, said, “That’s why I felt even more betrayed. We had a huge fight—Kyuhyun and I—debating whether we should go through with it. And the whole time... they were planning to trick me from the start. Watching it back, I thought, ‘Why did I care so much?'”

Even more telling was a moment with producer Jung Jong Yeon, who revealed that Choi Hyun Joon had misunderstood the game. “You’re misunderstanding something,” the producer said. “The host didn’t say betrayal would earn applause. What he said was, ‘Even if your victory is built on ugly lies and betrayal, we’ll still applaud you and hand you the prize.’”

For Choi Hyun Joon, it was a wake-up call. “I kept thinking, ‘When’s the best moment to betray?’ I thought applause was waiting on the other side of betrayal,” he admitted. “But no one clapped. Now I understand why.”

The public’s perception quickly shifted. What looked like a heartless strategy was, in part, a tragic misunderstanding.

In the end, Choi Hyun Joon's apology wasn’t just damage control—it was a confession of misplaced intentions. In a game where trust was currency and betrayal was spectacle, he thought he was playing to win. What he learned too late was that some victories come at the cost of one’s conscience.

