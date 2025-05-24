Zatsu Tabi Episode 8: Chika Heads To Hiroshima—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘A City Where You Can Meet Gods? And Then...’ Chika Suzugamori discusses her struggles with meeting her editor’s expectations, prompting Riri Tenkubashi to invite her on a trip to Ise. There, they visit the famous temple, and Chika notes Riri’s decision not to drink due to being the only adult accompanying an underage girl.

Riri advises her to work through frustration. Despite this, Chika’s draft is rejected again, and her editor proposes a trip with no set destination. Yui and Fuyune join her as they begin a new journey by bus.

Zatsu Tabi Episode 8 will see Chika, Yui, and Fuyune head toward Miyajima in Hiroshima Prefecture, transferring between a night bus, bullet train, and ferry. During the trip, Chika will ask Fuyune about what she values most when creating manga.

As they approach the last of Japan’s three scenic views, Chika may experience something meaningful through the travel and conversations. The episode will likely focus on creative insights, friendship, and how spontaneous travel can influence Chika’s development as a storyteller.

Zatsu Tabi Episode 8, titled ‘Three Girls, Cozy and Full of Laughs,’ will air on May 26, 2025, at 10:00 pm JST. In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on networks including AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS11, and YTV. Local streaming options include ABEMA and d-anime Store.

U-NEXT, FOD, Lemino, Niconico, and Amazon Prime Video will offer Zatsu Tabi Episode 8 at a later time. For international viewers, an English-subtitled version will be available on Crunchyroll, making it accessible to a wider audience outside of Japan.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

