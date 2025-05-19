How to achieve ‘Shilpa sa figure’ at 49: Know her secret diet to workout

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is hands down one of the most influential fitness mavens of Bollywood. The diva, at the age of 49, not only has a sculpted figure but also an agile body that doesn’t give up. On top of it, her youthfulness is proof that the actress has a comprehensive approach towards dieting and training that focuses on both body and mind.

While you’d expect Shetty’s day routine to be all fancy and complicated, it’s actually quite practical and easy. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa talked about her morning ritual, diet, workout sessions, and more. Let’s surf through her routine:

Morning Ritual

Shetty starts her day by cleansing her system with warm water. But before that, she has 4 drops of Noni Juice to keep herself concentrated. This juice is extracted from the Southeast Asian and Australian indigenous tree called Noni. It is believed to have several health benefits, including improving joint health, boosting the immune system, and aiding weight management.

The actress then does oil pulling. An Ayurvedic principle that involves swishing around cold-pressed coconut oil in the mouth to support oral hygiene. She does it for 7 to 10 minutes for effective results.

Shilpa Shetty’s workout routine

Getting candid about her workout routine, Shilpa Shetty revealed that she is a fitness freak who loves to do yoga-inspired workouts. The actress further added that she doesn’t work out to lose weight or take on a serious challenge to do difficult yoga poses. While, in fact, her approach to yoga is quite practical and comes out of curiosity to discover the self. Shetty concluded that she likes to rediscover her inner strength and flexibility through yoga.

She further added that her workout regimen is a flexible amalgam of different exercises, including HIIT, interval training, planks, burpees, and fun animal walk exercises.

Shilpa Shetty looks at yoga as a comprehensive practice that rejuvenates both body and mind. She suggests that one can follow whatever yoga poses one wants; it doesn’t matter. Keeping up with the basics like inhaling and exhaling throughout the asanas, is what matters.

What does Shilpa Shetty eat in a day?

Morning:

The TV reality show judge starts her day with a high-fiber breakfast at 7 am. She might have oats or muesli in the morning, complemented with fruits like banana, grated apple, and blueberries. She added that she sticks to natural sweeteners like honey, powdered jaggery, and coconut sugar.

If she’s a little earlier in the morning, she would have a glass of smoothie made of almond milk with banana, raw oats, honey, and fruits. Followed by a 10 am breakfast, which would include 2 eggs with raw avocado or whole wheat toast with butter. She then has her tea with coconut sugar.

Lunch:

Mrs. Kundra says her lunch is the heaviest meal of the day. She usually has brown or white rice with chicken or fish. She also has a simple salad as an accompaniment, made with just cucumber and carrot, topped with sea salt.

As an alternative, she might have a bowl of salad leaves tossed with barley, sometimes brown rice, grilled chicken, beetroot, etc., depending on her mood.

However, one thing that Shilpa strongly emphasizes is having a tablespoon of ghee, anyhow, in her lunch. The fitness mogul further added that she also has roti or paratha sometimes in her lunch.

Evening snack:

The Shut Up and Bounce muse expressed that she doesn’t like to keep long gaps between her meals. So in the evening, she might have 2 eggs, beetroot and cucumber salad, or salted boiled potato with her high tea.

Dinner:

Shilpa keeps her dinner very light. Keeping a lighter dinner helps with easy digestion at night, sound sleep, and weight management. So, the actress only has vegetable or chicken soup for dinner with something grilled and low-carb. However, she admitted that she sometimes has mushrooms or hot pot as per mood and that there are no hard and fast rules for dinner.

What are Shilpa Shetty’s cheat meals?

Her favorite cheat meals include lamb biryani, desserts, rosogulla, and rabdi with hot jalebi.

Even though Shilpa Shetty’s fitness routine is practical, it surely doesn’t come easily. There are a few strict ground rules that she follows, like consuming only natural sugars or just a bite of chikki if the body craves something sweet. The fitness maven is very consistent with her yoga workouts and sees them through the lens of fun and curiosity. And lastly, Shilpa Shetty also relies on sacrificing her favorite food to maintain that sculpted body and youthfulness at the age of 49.

