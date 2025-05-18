Padakkalam Kerala Box Office Day 11: Supernatural comedy drama holds well; adds Rs 90 lakh on Sunday

Malayalam movie Padakkalam, starring Sandeep Pradeep, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharafudheen, and others, is holding up well at the box office. Opened with Rs 35 lakh on Day 1, the movie wrapped its opening weekend at Rs 2 crore gross. It continued to lure the audience and added Rs 1.95 lakh to the tally, winding its first week at Rs 3.95 crore gross in Kerala.

Advertisement

The movie entered the second week by clocking Rs 55 lakh on Day 9. It witnessed a solid jump on the 2nd Saturday (Day 10) and grossed Rs 80 lakh. As per the estimates, the movie added Rs 90 lakh to the tally on Day 10 (Sunday), taking the total cume to Rs 6.20 crore gross at the Kerala box office. Padakkalam is performing better than its rival release Sarkeet and remains behind Dileep's Prince & Family, which is about to hit the Rs 10 crore mark.

It will be interesting to see how the movie fares in the coming days. It will get a new competition from next weekend as Tovino Thomas is returning to the screens with his much-awaited movie Narivetta.

Day-wise box office collection of Padakkalam is as follows:

Day Padakkalam 1 Rs 35 lakh 2 Rs 30 lakh 3 Rs 55 lakh 4 Rs 80 lakh 5 Rs 45 lakh 6 Rs 50 lakh 7 Rs 45 lakh 8 Rs 55 lakh 9 Rs 55 lakh 10 Rs 80 lakh 11 Rs 90 lakh (est.) Total Rs 6.20 crore

Padakkalam in cinemas

Padakkalam is playing at the cinemas nearby. You can grab your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Prince & Family Kerala Box Office Day 10: Dileep's comedy drama collects Rs 1 crore on 2nd Sunday