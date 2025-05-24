Yandere Dark Elf Episode 8: Sakura Publishes A Doujinshi—Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

In ‘Love and Illness,’ Mariabelle (Bell) panics when Hinata catches a fever. Mei tells her to wait for Cecile to return and heal him and to feed him rice porridge. Since Bell cannot cook, she shops for ingredients but struggles until Sakura helps her.

They sponge Hinata and he dreams of both girls seducing him. After waking, they feed him porridge. When he bathes, Bell tries to join but fails. Bell and Sakura bathe together, and Bell unknowingly encourages Sakura to confess her feelings to Hinata.

Yandere Dark Elf Episode 8 will follow Sakura, who has loved anime and manga since childhood, as she finally finishes creating her fantasy-themed doujinshi (a self-published manga). It will be inspired by Bell and Hinata’s magical world.

To promote her work at an upcoming event, she will ask both Hinata and Bell to cosplay and help her sell the book. While preparing, Sakura will lose sleep working on the manga and crafting props. The episode will likely focus on the day of the event and how fans react to her fantasy cosplay team.

Yandere Dark Elf Episode 8, titled ‘Sales Debut – Part 1,’ is set to premiere on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 1:05 am JST, as confirmed by the official anime website. However, due to time zone differences, international viewers may be able to stream it as early as May 25, 2025.

In Japan, Yandere Dark Elf Episode 8 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, DMM TV, and AT-X, with DMM TV and AT-X airing a partially uncensored version. Japanese streaming platforms include d-anime Store, U-NEXT, and ABEMA, while international fans can watch it on HIDIVE and Animation Digital Network.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

