EXCLUSIVE: ‘Didn’t want to judge’ says Anu Aggarwal as she reacts to Shraddha Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur’s Aashiqui 2 like a boss

Anu Aggarwal became an overnight star with her debut performance in the 1990-released Aashiqui. The success of the film encouraged makers to bring its sequel years later in 2012, Aashiqui 2, which was led by Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. Recently, when asked about her views on the sequel to her musical-drama, she responded like a boss.

While speaking exclusively with Pinkvilla, Anu Aggarwal spoke extensively on her personal and professional life. When asked if she has seen Aashiqui 2, she was quick to admit, "I have seen."

When further inquired about how she liked it, the actress stated, "Nice, nice, matlab you know I didn't want to like to judge it."

Aggarwal further explained her point, stressing the difference in the time when both films were released. She noted that when the first installment of the film was released, it wasn't expected to be a success, as Mahesh Bhatt was considered to be an art film director.

She said, "Because Aashiqui in a sense, when I signed Aashiqui, was not a super film, right. Aashiqui was made by a director who was not a commercial director at that time. Mahesh Bhatt was an art film director, so this was not a film that was expected to be the next big hit commercial film."

"It was a film that was made with pure love, actually, and it was art, and so the point is that today, when we look back at that time, it's a different time I am different...mera doosra jeewan start ho gaya hai yaar tum log samajh kyun nai paate ho (My different life has started. Why do you people not understand)? This is life 2? I am 30, I am 26 today in my life 2. So, that's how my mind works," she further added.

In addition to this, she also acknowledged how the audience has become "discerning" over the years. She noted that the audience demands content over a star's face. "I think that's a very interesting fact because it makes me feel ke I want to do something," she said, further praising Jr NTR and Ram Charan's RRR and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal.

Which of these installments in the Aashiqui franchise did you like the most? Aashiqui and Aashiqui 2 were released in 1990 and 2012 respectively. Aashiqui Aashiqui 2

