Ananya Panday’s rumored BF Walker Blanco can’t stop beaming with pride at actress’ latest feat; find out what it is

Ananya Panday is currently enjoying the best phase of her professional life. After enjoying effusive praises for her performance in Kesari Chapter 2, she has an exciting line-up of projects going ahead. On the other hand, Walker Blanco expressed his utmost pride as the actress added another feather to her hat by making it to the 30 Under 30 Asia list released by Forbes.

Advertisement

Just a couple of days back, Forbes released its 10th annual 30 Under 30 Asia list, which acknowledges 300 of the region's most promising entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders under the age of 30. Among others, it is Bollywood actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter who have made it to the prestigious list.

Ananya also shared the update on her Instagram handle and captioned it, "Thank you @forbesasia @forbes for the #Forbes30Under30 Asia." Being a part of her joyous news, Ananya's mother, Bhavana Pandey, and BFF Shanaya Kapoor, among others, dropped red-heart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look

On the other hand, Ananya's rumored boyfriend, Walker Blanco, also shared the official post shared by the actress on his Instagram story. Beaming with pride, he didn't write much, but his "clap" emoji was enough to let his feelings speak volumes.

In addition, several fans reacted to the post, with one user hyping up the actress. One user wrote, "Our star girl rooting for you always, this is just the beginning!" Another user commented, "Ananyas hardwork and talent is finally paying off."



Ananya made her debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. This was followed by her appearance in several successful ventures, including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, among others. Her performance in her last released film, Kesari Chapter 2, was highly appreciated.

Advertisement

Going further, she has an exciting line-up of projects, including Call Me Bae 2 and Chand Mera Dil alongside Lakshay.

Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, made his debut with romantic tragedy, Dhadak, alongside Janhvi Kapoor in 2018. Quite selective with his choices, he has carved a niche for himself with acclaimed performances to his name in projects like A Suitable Boy, Pippa, The Perfect Couple, and The Royals, being the latest one.

His film Homebound has also been recently screened at the Cannes 2025.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Didn’t want to judge’ says Anu Aggarwal as she reacts to Shraddha Kapoor-Aditya Roy Kapur’s Aashiqui 2 like a boss