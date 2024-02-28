Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 28: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Haldi PICS; Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant start pre-wedding festivities with Anna Seva

A bunch of exciting news from the Bollywood industry made it to the top section today, February 28. Firstly, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani treated their fans and followers with lovely pictures from their fun and love-filled haldi ceremony. On the other hand, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant kick-started their pre-wedding festivities with Anna Seva at Jamnagar. Quickly go through today's top 5 Bollywood news.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of February 28, 2024

1. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani drop haldi pictures

Days after their dreamy wedding in South Goa, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared their pictures from the Haldi ceremony. They made a collaborative post on their Instagram accounts and dropped their fun-filled haldi pictures. In the pictures, the couple can be seen smeared in Haldi. Sharing the pictures, they captioned it, "Love and laughter (yellow heart) #haldi"

2. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant kick-start pre-wedding festivities with Anna Seva

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot soon. The couple kick-started their pre-wedding festivities with Anna Seva at Jamnagar. In the pictures, the soon-to-be-married couple along with Mukesh Ambani can be seen performing the Anna Daan at Jogwad village near Reliance Township in the city.

3. Anant Ambani heaps praise on fiancée Radhika Merchant for THIS reason

During an interview with India Today, Anant Ambani heaped praise on his fiancée Radhika Merchant and referred to her as the “person of his dreams,” for being his constant support, especially during his struggle with health issues. He said, “Radhika has stood like a strong pillar of support during my difficult times, as I battled with health issues. Even my parents never made me feel like I was ill. Even when doctors gave up on certain things, they never did. Additionally, Radhika gave me strength.”

4. Emraan Hashmi opens up on nepotism

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Emraan shared his perspective on nepotism. He said, “There definitely is an advantage for people in the industry to find inroads or just get your foot in the door when you want to have.. just see your dreams fulfilled. But eventually, the audience decides. I, for one, have had the privilege of being part of a film family. I probably might not have got the grand launch that some other star kids would have had but it was easy.”

5. Anupam Kher reveals his mother doesn't know about Satish Kaushik's death

During a recent interview with ETimes, Anupam Kher revealed that his mother still does not know the demise news of Satish Kaushik. He shared, "My mother does not know till now that Satish Kaushik is no more. Because on March 7 at night, my mother was telling me to call him for dinner, and I told her I'll call him on the 9th or 10th of March. And he passed away on the 8th night. So, I did not have the heart to tell my mother that he's no more, so she still doesn't know, and I hope it stays that way. She will not be able to deal with it."

