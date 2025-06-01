Subham OTT release: When and where to watch Harshith Reddy's Telugu horror comedy film online

Subham is a Telugu horror comedy film that was released in theaters on May 9, 2025. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the movie received positive reviews for the performances of its young and talented cast. Now, the film is all set to make its digital debut and entertain audiences on the small screen.

When and where to watch Subham

Subham will start streaming on JioHotstar from June 13, 2025. Making the announcement on X, the OTT giant wrote, "This June 13th, katha aarambham on JioHotstar. Chacchina choodalsindhe #SubhamOnJioHotstar."

Check out the official announcement post of Subham OTT release below:

Official trailer and plot of Subham

Set in the quiet coastal town of Bheemili in the early 2000s, Subham follows the life of Srinivas, a humble cable TV operator. He leads a simple life with his wife, Srivalli, an intelligent MBA graduate. At first, their married life appears peaceful. But things take a strange turn when Srivalli starts acting distant and emotionless every night at exactly 9 PM.

Srinivas grows increasingly concerned as he notices this isn’t just happening to his wife, as several other women in the village display similar behavior. Disturbed by the eerie pattern, he begins investigating. The events point to a disturbing mystery tied to a specific nightly hour. As fear spreads through the village, Srinivas races to uncover the truth behind the bizarre occurrences.

Cast and crew of Subham

Subham stars Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Shravani Lakshmi, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, Shalini Kondepudi, and Vamshidhar Goud in key roles. The film is produced by Tralala Moving Pictures and is presented by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Directed by Praveen Kandregula and written by Vasanth Mariganti, the project features Raj Nidimoru as the creative producer.

Himank Duvvuru serves as the co-producer, with Kanakavalli Talkies joining as the co-production partner. Ramakrishna Rao is credited as the associate producer.

The film's editing is handled by Dharmendra Kakarala, while cinematography is by Mridul Sujit Sen. Music is composed by Shor Police, with the background score provided by Vivek Sagar. On the other hand, the production design is led by Ramcharan Tej Labani.

