Manoj Manchu breaks silence after brother Vishnu accuses him of involvement in Kannappa hard drive theft

The family feud within the Manchu family has been public for some time. Amid this ongoing rift, actor Vishnu Manchu recently spoke out about the case involving the stolen hard disk from Kannappa. He allegedly suggested that his brother Manoj might be involved, citing past issues between them. Now, the Mirai actor has broken his silence on the matter.

What did Manoj Manchu say about the Kannappa theft case?

During the success meet of his latest film, Bhairavam, Manoj Manchu was asked about the allegations made by his brother. He appeared hesitant to respond and refrained from giving any direct answers.

As quoted by Telugu Cinema, he said, "I don’t want to answer that. I still wish the best for Kannappa."

What were Vishnu's allegations?

While speaking at a promotional event, Vishnu Manchu addressed the issue surrounding the stolen Kannappa hard disk. He explained that the film's VFX work was being carried out across several cities, including Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, London, and Dubai.

The actor shared that a VFX-related hard drive had been sent from Mumbai. As usual, it was delivered to his father Mohan Babu’s residence in Film Nagar. He mentioned that all three siblings used the same address for their packages. Their managers typically picked them up from there.

According to him, this particular hard disk was handed over to two individuals named Raghu and Charitha. He revealed that both of them have been missing since then.

In his words, "You all know what happened within our family. We tried to reach Manoj through our friends, but to no avail. We don’t know if they stole it or acted upon someone’s orders. It was after these attempts we filed a police complaint."

Details about Kannappa hard drive theft case

Vishnu revealed that the Kannappa hard disk was secured with a strong password. He estimated that there was only a one percent chance of bypassing the protection. Even if someone managed to leak the footage, he urged the public not to watch it.

The theft reportedly occurred in Film Nagar, Hyderabad, about a month before the film’s release. Following the incident, his team issued a statement suggesting that the act might have been motivated by sabotage and personal grudges.

Meanwhile, the movie, starring Prabhas, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, Akshay Kumar, and several others, will release on June 27, 2025.

