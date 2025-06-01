Mikaela Hoover Joins One Piece Season 2 as Tony Tony Chopper, Check Out Fan-Favorite Character’s First Look

It's time for the fans to get their "AWWs" ready because Netflix just released Tony Tony Chopper's first look for the season 2 of the One Piece live-action show. And we guarantee that the character gets cuter with every single frame passing by.

Mikaela Hoover has lent her voice to this adorable character. The actress is known for starring in projects like Superman, Beef, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The actress has flawlessly done facial capture for the character, who is a reindeer-human hybrid doctor.

Who else will be featured in One Piece S2?

Season 2 of One Piece will also feature Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Emily Rudd as Nami, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Jeff Ward as Buggy, Michael Dorman as Gold Roger, and Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida.

Additionally, the venture will also reportedly star Joe Manganiello, Charithra Chandran, Katey Sagal, Lera Abova, Sophia Anne Caruso, Mark Harelik, Yonda Thomas, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Callum Kerr, Brendan Sean Murray, and many others.

More about One Piece

According to Variety, the show is based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga and subsequent anime show, One Piece. As far as the storyline goes, the live-action venture revolves around Luffy and his team, who are determined to discover the legendary treasure, One Piece, and become the King of the Pirates.

The Tony Tony Chopper’s casting news was reportedly announced during Netflix’s live Tudum event held on Saturday. Godoy, Rudd, Mackenyu, and Skylar rolled the news.

Additionally, it was also revealed that the show’s season 2 will see the light of day in 2026.

For the unknown, the beloved venture is created in collaboration with the One Piece animated show studio, Shueisha, and produced by Tomorrow Studios, which is an ITV Studios partner and Netflix, according to the outlet.

