Sydney Sweeney Speaks Out About Being ‘Single’ for First Time Since Jonathan Davino Split: ‘Learning a Lot…’

Sydney Sweeney seems to be enjoying her singlehood. Finally pulling all the speculations to the rest, The Handmaid’s Tale actress confirmed her breakup with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino.

Sweeney opened up about her split during her conversation with The Times (published on Saturday, May 31). Without going into much detail, she kept her answers short and to the point.

When the outlet asked the Euphoria actress if she was planning a wedding, Sweeney simply answered “no.” When she was asked if she was single, she said, “Yes.”

The actress, who has grabbed headlines for her bathwater soaps, said to the publication, “I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it.”

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino’s relationship timeline

The duo initially sparked dating speculations back in 2018, according to People magazine. The couple had kept their relationship out of the spotlight after that.

Back in 2023, Sweeney told Glamour UK, “Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me.”

The performer also stated, "I’m very open [otherwise]." The actress added, “I talk about so much and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me.”

However, it appears that there was trouble in paradise, and the two have gone their separate ways.

Sydney Sweeney’s future endeavors

It seems that Sweeney has a packed work schedule. Her fans will witness her many upcoming projects.

People magazine notes that the actress will appear in Euphoria’s highly anticipated upcoming season. Additionally, she will appear in the film adaptation of The Housemaid bestseller.

Along with that, Sweeney will also play the character of a real-life boxer, Christy Martin, and a retired actress, Kim Novak, in new projects.

