Aamir Khan defends son Junaid Khan amid Loveyapa debacle, blames nepotism for failure: ‘Mujhe to achi lagi thi’

Aamir Khan recently spoke his heart out on the failure of his son Junaid Khan's rom-com Loveyapa co-starring Khushi Kapoor. In addition to this, he also shared his views and take on nepotism.

During a recent interview with Raj Shamani, Aamir Khan admitted that his children's lives and future are more important to him than his own. He talked about his son Junaid Khan's Loveyapa, stating, "Loveyapa aayi, nahin chali. Mujhe to film achi lagi thi (Loveyapa didn't work, but I liked it)," further noting that his son did a great job at it.

Advertisement

Mr. Perfectionist further stressed on 'amazing quality' of his son becoming a character in the film, which he is not in real life.

When further asked his views on the reason behind Loveyapa's failure, the Sitaare Zameen Par argued that the film received a "negative backlash."

He said, "Vo troll bahut hui film... nepotism mein bahut chali gayi ki yaar nepotism, ye nepokids hain...jabki Junaid aur main aise hain hi nahin (The film was widely trolled. It got into nepotism debate that they're nepo-kids while me and Junaid are not like that)."

Khan further elaborated on his point by citing the example of his sister, Nikhat Khan, highlighting how she began acting at the age of 50. He mentioned that she had always screen-tested for the roles she landed without his support. He mentioned getting work to his close ones is something he just can't do because it would be unfair to the film.

Advertisement

"Up till now, I have not interfered in Junaid's career, nor do I want to," said the 60-year-old.

In addition to this, he also emphasized his stance on nepotism, highlighting how he intended to support his brother, Faisal Khan, in the early stages of his career. He remembered working with his brother in Mela after his debut film flopped. Despite putting in immense efforts, Mr. Perfectionist admitted that he couldn't do much for his career. It is then that he realized that one cannot really help anyone in this field.

"Main upar wale se prarthna kar sakta hoon ki mera success usko (Junaid) de do iske aage main kuch nahin kar sakta hoon (I can only pray to God to give all my success to Junaid and nothing more than that)," he said on a concluding note.

Did you like Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa? Vote now Yes, it was entertaining and got into unfair nepotism thing No, it was disappointing

ALSO READ: Yuzvendra Chahal’s rumored GF RJ Mahvash turns off comments after predicting PKBS Vs RCB in IPL 2025 finals, we wonder why?