Who Was Ronald Fenty? Rihanna’s Father Dies at 70 Due to THIS Reason

Ronald Fenty, the father of global music icon Rihanna, has died at the age of 70. He passed away in Los Angeles after a short battle with illness. Sources have reported that his family was by his side during his final moments. On May 28, Rihanna's younger brother, Rajad Fenty, was seen arriving at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

TMZ reported that Rihanna was also in the car, though she was not visible in the photo. The exact cause and date of Ronald Fenty's death have not been made public.

Rihanna and Ronald Fenty had a rocky relationship over the years. The two were estranged for long periods but managed to reconcile at different times. After the 2009 incident between Rihanna and then-boyfriend Chris Brown, Ronald spoke to the press without Rihanna's consent.

Rihanna later told Vogue it was really strange. She said, "You grow up with your father, you know him, you are a part of him, for goodness' sakes! And then he does something so bizarre that I can't begin to wrap my mind around it."

In 2012, she told Oprah Winfrey she had repaired her relationship with her father, although they remained at odds in later years. In 2019, Rihanna filed a lawsuit against him, claiming he used her name without permission to promote a talent company called Fenty Entertainment. She later dropped the lawsuit in 2021, shortly before it was set to go to trial.

Ronald Fenty shared three children, Rihanna, Rajad, and Rorrey, with his ex-wife, Monica Braithwaite. The couple raised their family in Bridgetown, Barbados, in a small bungalow on a street that is now named Rihanna Drive.

Ronald also had three other children, Samantha, Kandy, and Jamie, from previous relationships. He and Monica officially divorced in 2002, the same year Rihanna's career began to take off. Rihanna was born Robyn Rihanna Fenty in February 1988. She lived in Barbados until she was 16.

Ronald last made headlines in February 2023 when he spoke to TMZ about Rihanna expecting another child with A$AP Rocky. "I'm over the moon," he said. He also shared that he was eager to be part of the baby's life. At the time of his passing, Rihanna is pregnant with her third child. She and A$AP Rocky already share two sons, RZA and Riot.

