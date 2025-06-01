Aamir Khan admits competing with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in 90s: ‘Unke success se mujhe…’

It will be difficult for any cinema lover to pick the best amongst the 3 Khans, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir. But belonging to the same generation and having started their careers almost at the same time, was there ever a sense of competition amongst them? Sitare Zameen Par actor spills beans on the ‘healthy competition’ between them during the 90s and went on to praise Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Advertisement

Raj Shamani, in his podcast, asked Aamir Khan about him competing with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The Laal Singh Chadha actor admitted that at one point, they used to compete. “Har koi ye chahta hai ki sabse zyada wo successful ho, sabse zyada log uske kaam ko pasand kare, aur ye acchi baatein hoti hai.” (Everyone wants they be very successful, and people should love their films the most, and this is a good thing.)

The actor further added that he never believes in negativity, and he can never do negative things. He confessed that the competition from his side has always been healthy. The PK star explained that he always gets inspired by others' work, and he never gets upset with their success. His competition has always been with himself.

Talking about competition further, Aamir Khan spoke about Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. “Mujhe ye nahi tha ki main DDLJ jaisi badi romantic film karu kyuki mujhe wo film achi lagti hai. SRK ne bahut kamaal ka kaam kiya hai. Bahut achi lagti hai mujhe, mujhe bhi dekh ke mazaa aata hai. To main usse thodi compete kar raha hu,” he exclaimed. (I did not have in mind to do a romantic film like DDLJ because I like that film and I enjoy watching it. So, I am not competing.)

Advertisement

On the work front, Aamir Khan is all geared up for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par. The film will mark his return to the big screen after Laal Singh Chaddha’s debacle.

ALSO READ: Is Aamir Khan’s ‘dream project’ Mahabharat going to be his last film? Sitaare Zameen Par actor reveals TRUTH