Is Aamir Khan’s ‘dream project’ Mahabharat going to be his last film? Sitaare Zameen Par actor reveals TRUTH

Ever since Aamir Khan revealed about starting work on his next big dream project inspired by the Indian mythological tale Mahabharat, fans cannot keep calm. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par, plans to begin work on this magnum opus right after. Sometime back, Mr. Perfectionist had opened up about retiring. And now, in a recent interview, he yet again hinted at Mahabharat being his last project.

Yes! You heard that right. Aamir Khan might retire after working on Mahabharat. No, we are not saying this, but Aamir Khan himself hinted at this in a recent podcast with Raj Shamani. The actor was asked if he is about to make his last film, then what does he want it to be about? The actor paused for a while, and what he replied will leave you surprised.

Replying to this question, Aamir admitted that it’s his dream to make Mahabharat. He further revealed starting work on it right after Sitaare Zameen Par’s release. The Laal Singh Chadha star further added that after working on Mahabharat, maybe he will get the feeling that now he has nothing left in him to do. He cannot do anything after this, as the material of this film is going to be like that. “Layered hai, emotion hai, scale hai, har cheez hai usme. Har cheez jo duniya me hai wo aapko Mahabharat me milegi,” added the star.

He further quipped, “I hope that I die with my shoes on, lekin kyuki aap puch rahe to ek hi cheez hai jo main soch sakta hu. Shayad ye karne ke baad mere andar wo emotion aaye ki ab iske baad mujhe kuch nahi karna, shayad.”

While talking to The Hollywood Reporter a while back, Aamir spoke about Mahabharat. "That's one of my biggest ambitions," he stated, adding that just the writing process will take a few years. Aamir said that he will be joining the team as one of the producers. When asked if he will be acting in the film too, the Dangal actor stated, "We'll see who we should cast based on who's appropriate for which part."

When asked if he would be taking over the director's chair for the magnum opus, the actor stated that Mahabharat is one film that can't be told in one go. While it's early to say if he will helm the movie, he divulged that the story will be told across multiple films. Hence, for that, they will need multiple directors if they have to plan it within a certain timeline.

