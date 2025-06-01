Is Himesh Reshammiya not happy with Paresh Rawal’s exit from Hera Pheri 3? Singer REACTS during Mumbai concert

Whenever we talk about Hera Pheri, it would be incomplete without the mention of Baburao. The iconic character from Bollywood cinemas, brought to life by Paresh Rawal, will always be remembered, irrespective of his being a part of the franchise or not. In the past couple of days, fans' dreams have been shattered after the news of Rawal's exit came to the forefront. From Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar to Johnny Lever, everyone has reacted to this. And now the latest name added to this list is that of Himesh Reshammiya, who did not leave a moment to praise the star for his brilliant performance in parts 1 and 2.

During his concert in Mumbai, Himesh Reshammiya made sure to leave the crowd dancing to his tunes. In a brief moment, the singer praised Paresh Rawal, right before he was about to sing a song from Phir Hera Pheri. He said, "Hera Pheri 1 he was fantastic, Hera Pheri 2 he was fantastic, he was also great in…" and he started singing the Jumme Raat song from the second part of the franchise.

Well, we are sure that if Paresh Rawal does not play Baburao in Hera Pheri 3, then the experience of watching this comedy caper is just not going to be the same for everyone.

For the uninitiated, Bollywood Hungama reported that Paresh Rawal has exited Hera Pheri 3 due to creative differences between him and the makers. Later, the actor himself took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared that his decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 wasn't due to creative differences. He also shared having "immense love, respect, and faith" in filmmaker Priyadarshan.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the producers of Hera Pheri 3, Cape of Good Films, have sent a legal notice to Paresh Rawal for damages of Rs 25 crore. A source shared, "Cape of Good Films had procured the rights of Hera Pheri 3 from multiple stakeholders and even repaid all the debts existing on the film. The amount splurged was in crores, as the intent was to get back Hera Pheri on the big screen after 20 years for the audience. Paresh's unprofessional behaviour has cost a bomb to the film."

Well, amidst all this, we really hope Paresh Rawal returns as Baburao in the 3rd part.

