Tourist Family Review: Sasikumar's comedy-drama is beautiful tale of hope and love that feels like a warm hug

Sasikumar and Simran starrer feel-good comedy drama film Tourist Family had hit the theaters in India on April 29, 2025. After more than a month of its release, the movie is available for streaming on JioHotstar from June 2, 2025.

If you’re planning to watch the Tourist Family on OTT, here’s the Pinkvilla review for the comedy drama.

Advertisement

The Plot:

Tourist Family features the story of an Eelam Tamil family of four, who decide to seek refuge in India after the Sri Lankan economic crisis, hoping for a better future.

The family, led by Dharmadas, his wife Vanathi, and their two sons, Nithushan and Murali, makes its way to Vanathi’s brother, Prakash, who lives in Tamil Nadu. To mask their identities as Sri Lankans, they are introduced in the locality as Malayalees.

Now, with an impending conflict likely to come their way, the film focuses on the light-hearted and humorous events that take place with their neighbors.

The Good:

The Tourist Family is a refreshing departure from the trends of blazing guns and violent action. The feel-good entertainer presents itself wrapped in a pure context as the characters are relatable and executed with utmost clarity.

As each character presented in the world of Tourist Family offers its own nuances, the events that unfold around them inspire hope in humanity. The film is not a run-of-the-mill, preachy venture but a carefully curated venture of hopes and dreams.

Advertisement

With Abhishan Jeevinth crafting and even performing a role in the film, the debutant director managed to unveil his craft with precision, while there were drawbacks from a writing perspective.

Another notable aspect of this film is Sean Roldan’s musical tracks and background scores, which perfectly evoke every scene. The movie, along with its soundtrack, once again highlights how the musician remains underrated in his work.

Moreover, Aravind Viswanathan and Barath Vikraman, the cinematographer and editor of the film, respectively, also did a good job. Especially the editor, who kept the film close to 2 hours long in runtime, not deviating from the core elements.

The Bad:

Despite being close to a clean-cut blockbuster, Tourist Family does falter with its writing at points. With the events and the conflict somewhat being served on a silver platter to the characters, the movie stags behind in making it probable to happen.

However, throughout the entirety of the venture, it does not feel like a big deal, but rather a natural progression in the hopeful world the makers have created.

Advertisement

The Performances:

Sasikumar has undoubtedly shone bright with his role as Dharmadas in the film. The actor, with his effortless ability to pull off a variety of roles throughout his filmography, once again proves his worth with this movie.

Simran, as his wife, brings a creative balance to her performance, standing firm in her character and deeply embodying the nuance and chemistry with her co-star. Moreover, Mithun Jai Shankar delivers another outstanding performance alongside Kamlaesh Jagan, with the child actor effortlessly stealing the spotlight in a single moment.

Watch the trailer of the Tourist Family

The Verdict

The Tourist Family is a rare phenomenon in recent Tamil cinema that has successfully executed a venture that is both entertaining and humorous to watch. If you’re a fan of feel-good or slice-of-life ventures, then this is surely your cup of tea.

ALSO READ: Is Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam reunion on cards? Here’s what Thug Life director has to say