Is Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam reunion on cards? Here’s what Thug Life director has to say

Rajinikanth and director Mani Ratnam had previously collaborated on the iconic film Thalapathi, which was released in 1991. Now, the filmmaker has spilled the tea on this and whether fans can expect a reunion from them.

In an interaction with News18, the director said, “I think you should ask Rajini sir. You should see… we never know. After Thug Life, I plan to take a break. I have four scripts in mind, but none of them are fully fleshed out yet. If nothing comes out of them, then that’s the end of it.”

For those unaware, the superstar and visionary director had previously worked together in Thalapathi. The film was based on the Hindu epic Mahabharata and the friendship shared between Karna and Duryodhana. It portrays Surya, an orphan who dwells in the slums and is known for his benevolent nature.

After he scuffles with a goon, he gets acknowledged by a mighty gangster called Deva, and later they become friends. As things start to come under the joint guidance of Surya and Deva, things take a turn when a righteous district collector comes into play who also happens to be a kin of Surya.

The rest of the film focuses on how Surya attempts to reconnect with his roots and how his friendship with Deva develops amid these events. Aside from the superstar, the movie also had actors Mammootty and Arvind Swamy as co-leads.

Coming to Mani Ratnam’s upcoming venture, the director is slated to hit the big screen with a film starring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR, titled Thug Life. The gangster actioner tells the tale of Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, an aging Yakuza-like gangster who has raised his foster son, Amaran, to take over his place in the mafia.

However, when Sakthivel is presumed dead, all suspicions lead to his adopted son. Now, with vengeance in mind, the former makes a return from his grave, eager to settle the scores for once and for all.

Apart from Haasan and STR, the film has Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, and more in key roles.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth will be hitting the big screens on August 14, 2025, with the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Coolie.

