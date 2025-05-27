HIT 3 actor Nani reviews Tourist Family, calls Sasikumar and Simran starrer 'gem of a film'

Tourist Family, starring Sasikumar and Simran, has turned out to be a mega blockbuster in theaters. Not just viewers, even celebrities haven’t stopped talking about the film since its release on May 1. Nani, whose film HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) clashed with the Tamil movie, also praised it and shared a review on X after watching it.

Nani wrote, "Simple, heartwarming films with lot of goodness is what we deserve and #TouristFamily delivers just that. Thanking the whole cast and crew who made this gem of a film. Much needed."

Check out Nani's review for Tourist Family below:

Here's how director Abishan Jeevinth reacted to Nani's review

Soon after the HIT 3 actor shared his review of Tourist Family on X, Abishan expressed that Nani's gesture was completely "unexpected." He further thanked him for the encouragement and said his words truly made their day.

In his words, "Sir, this was totally unexpected! Thank you so much for the encouragement — your tweet truly made our day! We’re feeling extra grateful and super motivated!"

Check out his post below:

Which other celebrities have watched Tourist Family?

Several celebrities have praised Tourist Family after watching it. SS Rajamouli said the movie was wonderful and filled with "rib-tickling humor." He applauded the director for his outstanding work and called it one of his "best cinematic experiences" ever.

Superstar Rajinikanth also reviewed the Sasikumar-starrer and personally called Abishan to say he had made a "super super super extraordinary" film. Amaran actor Sivakarthikeyan even met the cast and crew to share his experience. Photos from their meet-and-greet later went viral on social media.

Suriya and Dhanush also called it one of their best experiences and met Abishan to congratulate him on the film’s success.

Check out the posts of the above-mentioned celebrities with the Tourist Family team below:

As the Tourist Family nears the end of its theatrical run, all eyes are now on its OTT release. The film was initially scheduled to make its digital debut by the end of May 2025. However, the makers have reportedly postponed the release by a week on JioHotstar. An official confirmation is still awaited.

